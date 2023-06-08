Joe Henry Scott Sr., the man from Coffman who became a billionaire and built an empire in Missouri from the proceeds of his successful ventures, died May 25 at the age of 92.

According to a June 8 article in the St. Louis Business Journal, the family’s funeral, to be held June 9, would be private. A local source mentioned Scott had been put on hospice in recent weeks.

Scott was reputed to have spent many of his impressionable years at his grandfather’s farm in Coffman, the unincorporated community in Ste. Genevieve County that saw significant investment from Scott during the past two decades. From a June 2013 St. Louis Business Journal article, Scott and his wife, Loretta, were inseparable, having met when they were in their teens.

He founded Joe Scott Properties in 1962. Based in St. Louis, the company owns and manages nearly all their properties, which are located in the areas of Ballwin, Bridgeton, Chesterfield, Chesterfield Valley, Clayton, Creve Coeur, Earth City, Ladue, Maryland Heights, St. Charles, Sunset Hills, South County, St. Louis County, and Fairview Heights, IL. Their current property portfolio includes more than 2 million square feet of office, medical, retail, office/warehouse space and land in the St. Louis area, FBO aviation hanger/office space at Spirit of St. Louis Airport, and commercial real estate in Southern Florida, according to the company’s website.

A May 2016 article appeared in the Joplin Globe regarding Scott’s opened distillery in Branson – the city’s first since Prohibition – and recounted how in 1984, Scott established a ranch in Coffman and planted his first Chardonel grapes in 1998. The following year, he planted another field and he's been expanding ever since.

Scott invested heavily in ventures throughout the Parkland. Eagle Lake Golf Course, currently named Crown Pointe, was built in the mid- to late-‘90s near U.S. 67 between Farmington and Leadington. It featured a fine-dining restaurant upstairs, and a locker room, pro shop and grill in the walk-out basement area. A few years later, the restaurant was closed and housed the calling center for a series of time shares in which he invested. He later built condos next door to it. He recently re-opened Crown Pointe’s upstairs restaurant.

Crown Valley Winery opened in 2003 in Coffman. The construction of it incorporated bits and pieces of others of Scott’s ventures—windows from his window manufacturing company, distinctive fans left over from one of his real estate developments. Scott’s wife, Loretta, opened antique malls in Farmington and St. Mary. Eventually, a greenhouse farm was added to the Coffman property, and bison are still raised on the grounds for meat.

In March 2005, the Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, near Crown Valley Winery, opened to the public, featuring a fine-dining establishment, a well-appointed bed and breakfast and large pens for tigers that had been rescued from exotic farms.

Crown Valley Brewery opened in 2009 on Highway F, up from the winery. It used to be one of Loretta Scott’s antique malls, and even before that, it was a rural school for Coffman kids. Several of the houses in the immediate area have been owned by the Scotts as rentals.

The Champagne House near Engler Park in Farmington opened in 2012, and when the Farmington restaurant Spokes and its attached Tradition Inn Hotel came up for sale, it became part of the Scott empire, too.

In 2016, Scott opened the distillery in Branson to produce corn whiskey, cherry maple whiskey and cinnamon whiskey. According to the Joplin Globe article, the still was brought over from the Netherlands.

In addition to beer, whiskey, craft soda and wine, Scott has dallied with vodka production.

In recent years, Joe and Loretta Scott have been giving away property. Saint Louis University gave the couple – who have never been to college – honorary degrees in 2012 after they donated a 260,000-square-foot building for the new Joe and Loretta Scott Law Center in downtown St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

In 2014, the Scotts donated the Honey Bend Campground and Resort to the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In 2015, he donated land in Clermont, Florida, for the Orlando Health South Lake Hospital's Joe H. and Loretta Scott Medical Pavilion, which opened in 2018, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

He and Loretta’s philanthropy have extended even further, as have their business holdings and investments.

In addition to his wife of more than 50 years, Scott leaves behind a family that includes sons Joe Jr., Tom and Jim, as well as many grandchildren and one great-grandchild.