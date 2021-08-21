Leadington Free Will Baptist celebrates 100 years this Sunday

The Leadington Free Will Baptist Church is celebrating its 100th-year anniversary this Sunday.
The anniversary-day theme comes from Psalm 100:5: "For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting; and His truth endures to all generations."
Located at 218 Woodlawn Dr., the church building sits atop a hill across from the Woodlawn Cemetery. The church building has hosted Sunday services, baptisms, revivals, vacation bible schools, dinners, weddings, and other events over the last century.
The church has 90 members. The longest-tenured member is Ruby Rawson, who has been attending for 70 years.
The Sunday celebration commemorates the people who have passed through the church's doorways and shared in fellowship. The special service begins at 9:45 a.m., starting with music by the Gospel group, Final Authority. Following the singing, a special service will be held, including testimonies, music, video, recognitions, and a message by Rev. Keith Garrison, chairman of the Missouri Free Will Baptist Historical Commission. A potluck dinner will be served in the afternoon.
Most members of the Leadington congregation would tell you that a church is not a building, but the people inside gathering for worship. This sentiment is evident in Leadington Free Will's beginnings.
The church was organized in 1921 as worshippers gathered under oak trees in open-air meetings, about a half-mile from the church's present location.
An excerpt taken from the church's original records on Dec. 2, 1921, reads, "J. Yancey, T. J. Mann did in the little town of No. 11 Doe Run in the County of St. Francois did organize a church known as the Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church after which the pastor was elected and other officers which were two deacons and a clerk."
T. J. Mann served as the first pastor. The first deacons elected were S. E. Stripling and J. H. Leigh. Katie Stripling served as the first clerk. The church was organized with 11 members.
The original congregation built a small church house near the Columbia Park area. Mann remained pastor during the church's relocation when they built another small church on the present-day lot.
The name of the church was changed to Leadington Free Will Baptist Church in the 1940s. Unfortunately, records of the exact date were lost.
Plans for a new church building began in the late 1950s.
The current sanctuary building was completed Jan. 30, 1966, and the original building was torn down shortly after.
Later in the 1960s, the 100-by-35-foot education building was added behind the main sanctuary building. The pastor was Rev. Frank Giunta, who dedicated the new addition Sept. 8, 1968, the fourth anniversary of his ministry at Leadington Free Will Baptist.
The educational building originally included 17 classrooms, two assembly rooms, restrooms, and space for the church's daycare center, Happy Time Day Nursery. The addition has since been remodeled slightly to combine classrooms.
These days, the space lets church members have a greater impact on their charitable efforts. As an annual collection site for Operation Christmas Child, the church's rooms fill with shoebox gifts waiting to be shipped around the world to underprivileged children.
The church has also held countless food drives, yard sales, and other collections through the years to help members of the community.
Over the last century, the church became a Leadington landmark and continued to thrive. It has been a welcoming place of comfort and peace for the weary and wandering, a safe place for children to hear the word of God, a lively hall to break bread with brothers and sisters in Christ, and an altar for the sick and lost to kneel and pray for healing.
Generations of families have continued the Lord's work at Leadington Free Will Baptist over the past 100 years. Youth members have grown into adults raising families in the church and its traditions while creating new traditions along the way. The work will continue as the motivation to share the faith resembles that of the original members who gathered under those old oak trees 100 years ago.
"As we look back to where we've been and look forward to the path ahead in proclaiming the Gospel message, we rejoice to celebrate 100 years of God's faithfulness and steadfast love to us," said Associate Pastor Rev. Wayne Patton.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com