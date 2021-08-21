Leadington Free Will Baptist celebrates 100 years this Sunday

The educational building originally included 17 classrooms, two assembly rooms, restrooms, and space for the church's daycare center, Happy Time Day Nursery. The addition has since been remodeled slightly to combine classrooms.

These days, the space lets church members have a greater impact on their charitable efforts. As an annual collection site for Operation Christmas Child, the church's rooms fill with shoebox gifts waiting to be shipped around the world to underprivileged children.

The church has also held countless food drives, yard sales, and other collections through the years to help members of the community.

Over the last century, the church became a Leadington landmark and continued to thrive. It has been a welcoming place of comfort and peace for the weary and wandering, a safe place for children to hear the word of God, a lively hall to break bread with brothers and sisters in Christ, and an altar for the sick and lost to kneel and pray for healing.