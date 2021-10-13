Libertyville Masonic Lodge closes after 157 years

“We are losing a lot of history here,” he said. “It’s just a shame, but we just don’t really have a community around here anymore. A lot of the older members of this lodge lived around here. I came in this lodge in 1976. I was initiated into this lodge and a lot of the people around here — and belonged here — they lived in this community.

“We had a member of our lodge — his brothers were 50-year members of this lodge, which is a quite an achievement. Our goal was to try to keep us open long enough for Tom Sloan to get his 50-year pin. We did that a few years ago. Then we thought we could make it last a little longer and we did.

"We changed some things. We changed our meeting day and time. We did some things and it helped. This was always a pass-the-hat type of lodge. We put a roof on this lodge about 20 years ago. The way we did that, we had a Valentine’s dinner that we had every year. At the Valentine’s dinner, we said, 'We need to put a roof on the building for $33,000.' We didn’t have $300.