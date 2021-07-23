Local author has book signing Saturday

Fredericktown resident Ralph Hughes III has always had an interest in history.
After completing 20 years of research to write his first book “Knob Lick: A History,” that fueled his interest in the subject even more.
“You would not know how much history that this area holds,” he said. “Both sides of my family were part of Knob Lick, and it’s just fascinating.”
Hughes’ research recently shifted from Knob Lick to railroads.
After he decided to write his second book on the topic of railroads of St. Francois County, Hughes’ friend, Melvin Henson, suggested he should instead focus on the railroads of Southeast Missouri.
Once Hughes began his research, he learned there were about 50 railroads in the area. He acquired numerous photographs from many sources including museums and libraries, local residents’ private collections, and more.
Hughes will have a book signing Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aesop’s Treasury Book Store, located in The Factory in Farmington. The cost is $15 per book.
“I found out a lot of information that I did not know of the area in which I grew up,” he said. “Some of the railroads did not get fully built due to lack of finances, but I wanted to include them or at least mention them.”
Hughes’ book, “The Railroads of Southeast Missouri: Volume 1,” is more than 250 pages of insightful details and interesting photographs of the Missouri Pacific Railroad, St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway, Union Pacific Railroad, and Missouri Southern Railroad.
“I have always been fascinated with the railroad,” said Hughes, “from my time as a child walking up and down the tracks in Knob Lick, to lying in bed at my grandmother Hughes’ house late at night being awoken by the lonesome whistle of a coming train still miles up the track.”
