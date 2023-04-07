Tandy C. Thompson, president of the Board of French Colonial America, the nonprofit organization which owns and operates the Centre for French Colonial Life museum campus in Ste. Genevieve, was presented with the 2023 Historic Preservation Award by the Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution (MOSR), at their annual meeting in St. Louis on Feb. 26.

The MOSR presents various awards each year, including the Modern Patriot Award and the Historic Preservation Award, as they deem appropriate. Awards in past years have been given to people such as Dr. Blanche Touhill, chancellor emeritus of the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and Margaret Carr, founder and president of the Commemoration Committee of the Battle of Fort San Carlos.

In giving this year’s historic preservation award to Thompson, a MOSR official said Thompson's work at the center was in line with its own mission.

“This award serves as recognition of the tireless efforts of those dedicated to the preservation of historic sites, stories, artifacts and/or documents as they represent contributions to the principles upon which this nation was founded," her presentation read. "Tandy C. Thompson, the recipient of the 2023 MOSR Historic Preservation Award, currently serves as the president of the Board of Directors for French Colonial America.

"Since its inception in 2016, she has led this board with vision, dedication, and purpose, preserving and promoting the tangible evidence of the French Colonial American experience. Through her efforts to establish financial support for education and preservation, maintain an historic campus encompassing a modern museum, four historic buildings and three gardens, and facilitate the presentation of education programs and community events for learners of all ages, Tandy has expanded the opportunities for the public to develop greater awareness and understanding of the French Colonial story in Missouri.”

In addition to her work with French Colonial America, Thompson serves as the vice chairperson of historical activities for Region 2 for the French Heritage Corridor in Missouri, and is chairperson of the Historical Activities Committee of the Great American Treasures program for the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America. She is also a member of Les Amis, The French Heritage Society, and Alliance, Française.

For more information, e-mail Geoff Giglierano at Geoff.Giglierano@FrenchColonialAmerica.org. French Colonial America is a 501 (c)3 not-for-profit; donations are tax deductible. Donation checks can be made out to “French Colonial America” and sent to 198 Market Street, Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670.