It’s a special tribute to the United States Armed Forces.

The Blue Star Program honors men and women who serve in the United States military. This program first began when 8,000 Dogwood trees were planted in 1944 as a living memorial to World War II veterans. A year later, the National Council of State Garden Clubs adopted this program and also started the Blue Star Highway system. Through this program, Blue Star Memorial Highway markers were placed throughout the U.S.

The Blue Star Memorial Plaques are an extension of the original program. This particular recognition program was added in 1996 and is a continued tribute to honor the nation’s active military.

Through the efforts of local organizations and the Federated Garden Club of Missouri, one of these prestigious Blue Star Memorial plaques will soon be located in Park Hills.

Thanks to efforts by the Old No. 9 Garden Club of Park Hills and generous donations from the Desloge VFW Post 2426 and Auxiliary, VFW Post 5741 Auxiliary, and local residents, this plaque was purchased for nearly $2,000.

The brand-new Blue Star Memorial Plaque will be dedicated on May 12 at Columbia Park and installed just outside of the park’s Forest Haven Chapel. The engraved memorial bricks which the garden club is currently selling will also be installed before the May 12 ceremony. Engraved memorial bricks must be ordered by March 6. (To purchase pavers, go online at https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/oldno9.)

Old No. 9 Garden Club President Cindy Simpson Nunn is seeking area organizations to assist with the May 12 ceremony. Currently the ceremony is set to begin at 1 p.m. Any organization who would like to take part in this event should email Nunn at csimpson51@att.net or Garden Club Treasurer John Clark at jgclark1@sbcglobal.net.

Nunn said she hopes to include various local organizations, city officials, local Boy Scouts and Central High School’s band. In addition, VFW members will also take part in the ceremony.

“The Blue Star Memorial Plaque is really a big deal for our town,” said Nunn. “We want to get lots of people involved with this special ceremony.”

Clark said, “The Blue Star plaque is a nationally recognized symbol for garden clubs across the country honoring our nation’s veterans.”