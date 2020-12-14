Man wins award for preservation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Extremely meticulous about his restorations, Conley has new materials installed that are as close to original as possible to restore the homes to as period-correct as possible. As a result, the costs of hiring craftsman and using correct materials are extremely expensive.

“I don’t hire 'just-OK' contractors, I hire the best in the state,” he said.

When renovating the old historical homes, there can be unexpected situations and surprising items found. Conley explained the most significant find of his years in building restoration.

“The Jean-Baptiste Valle House, I had to do walls all the way around it and we were digging the piers for that and the brick columns for the iron fences,” he said. “Four feet down we discovered a mess kit from the 18th century where soldiers would heat up their lunch.”

Conley summed up why he spent a lifetime and a fortune to resurrect these old homes and their history.

“These houses that I’ve done, nobody else would have done them, and they would have been destroyed,” he said. “I couldn’t bear to think of them destroyed. This is preserving for the future. It’s my donation to the community and America.”

