In the Mineral Area region, the idea of heritage runs deep. Families can trace ancestors hundreds of years into the past. The ground upon which we walk is steeped in family history; some of it good, some not so good. Mueller Ace Hardware and Home Center on Rosener Road in Park Hills has seen its share of the good and not-so-good — but mostly the good.

After 76 years of service to the community, the Mueller business is closing on Friday. Owners and siblings Vickie Murray and Mike Upchurch have decided it is time to call it a day. Upchurch has worked for the store since his parents first purchased the business 49 years ago, Murray only slightly less.

The children and grandchildren of both Upchurch and Murray have grown up learning all aspects of the business, whether they wanted to or not. Murray recalled her nephew, Brandon Upchurch, saying that basic training for the Coast Guard would be easier than working for his Aunt Vickie. Upchurch, who is Brandon’s dad, is proud of the fact that his son was the only Seaman who could tell his commander he already knew how to thread pipe.

Upchurch taught his son to thread pipe while working in the store, but it isn’t the only useful learned skill. Working in a hardware store teaches a lot of practical life skills, from knowing the proper method for repairing a toilet to gaining the knowledge of how to build a backyard shed. Third-generation shopkeeper Dustin Murray and fourth-generation shopkeepers Carter and Clara Murray have all grown up learning the business.

Dustin is the son of Vickie and father of Carter and Clara. The father, son, and daughter team is assisting with the closeout of the hardware store by working the register, helping customers, and basically doing whatever needs to be done to close out the family chapter.

Customers were saddened to learn about the closing of Mueller’s but are happy for Upchurch and Murray. “This place has been an institution for my family as long as I can remember. It will be truly missed,” Mike Bowers wrote on his Facebook page after learning of the closing. Friends shared their sadness and expressed their congratulations to the pair in the post's comments.

“Relationships of customers over the years have become an extended family,” said Murray.

Customers have used shopping trip time to help unload freight. Other customers have assisted loading merchandise into other shoppers’ vehicles. When asked what would be most missed, each family member said the people.

According to the family, not many exciting things happen at the store, but there have been some memorable moments and people. One memorable customer who frequented the store is Dan Peek, a member of the folk-rock band “America” who passed away in 2011.

One of the most memorable moments happened in 2016 when a van crashed through the front of the building. No one was injured in the accident, even though the checkout counter was located in the exact spot where the van entered the building. Kristina Marler was helping a customer and was away from the counter. Murray and Upchurch were also in the building when the van hit and described the incident as sounding as if a bomb went off.

The back office of Mueller’s Hardware is peppered with articles and photographs from the Daily Journal, creating a time capsule of sorts. Memories abound of the beginnings of the Mueller Ace Hardware story.

Mueller’s Hardware was started in 1947 under the name Servall Plumbing and Heating by A.G. Mueller. When the Desloge location at 100 S. Main St. opened in 1953, the name was changed to Mueller’s Plumbing and Heating Supply Inc.

The next major change in Mueller’s history came when Melvin and Esterline Upchurch purchased the business in July 1974.

Expansion was on Melvin’s mind shortly after purchasing the business. After researching different opportunities, Melvin settled on a cooperative agreement with Ace Hardware in 1977. At the same time, the business moved from Desloge to its current Park Hills location on Rosener Road. The Daily Journal posted a photo of the groundbreaking on September 26, 1977, featuring Melvin and Esterline.

In June 1979, Melvin and Esterline added a 4,000-square-foot warehouse to their store and invited the public to attend the warehouse opening. Since that time, Mueller’s Hardware has hosted many an open house, re-decorated its interior, and had employees come and go.

The constants have always been the family and customers.

The Murrays and Upchurches are grateful for the friendships developed and want to thank the customers for the support and loyalty they have shown over the years.

The official last day of business for the store is Friday.

Upchurch plans to spend time watching his granddaughters dance, and maybe dancing with them, when he retires. He would also like to find a part-time job in a family-operated hardware store similar to Mueller’s. “It’s in my blood,” Upchurch said about the hardware industry.

Murray is excited to retire and go camping with Buffy, her 10-year-old Goldendoodle. She plans to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Murray also plans to enjoy her hobbies of crafting, sewing, and quilting.

