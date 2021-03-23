 Skip to main content
Not forgotten: Cleve honored 50 years after helicopter crash in Laos
Not forgotten: Cleve honored 50 years after helicopter crash in Laos

Cleve

Vietnam veterans Jim Barnhouse and Tony Carroll honor Reginald Cleve who is listed as missing in action in Laos (Vietnam). March 22 is the 50th anniversary of his being declared MIA.

 Mark Marberry

Vietnam veterans Tony Carroll and Jim Barnhouse were at the St. Francois County Courthouse Monday morning to remember and honor Reginald Cleve.

Fifty years ago on March 22, the Farmington native crash-landed his helicopter in Laos during a mission for the Army.  

“Warrant Officer Cleve was flying a backup mission in Laos,” Carroll said. “He was bringing in equipment and supplies for a mission there.

"He was probably flying around 5,000 feet when he was shot down. They crash landed. Some of the other pilots in his unit knew about it, but on the way back they flew by where his helicopter was and there was no bodies."

Cleve

Reginald Cleve of Farmington has been Missing In Action for 50 years.

Cleve was born Aug. 2, 1947, to parents Carl and Nell Cleve and grew up on a farm near Farmington. He attended school in Farmington and was a member of the Methodist Church in Farmington. He was married to Karen Pingel, daughter of Ralph and Hallie Pingel.

Cleve photo

In this 2018 file photo, a framed photograph of Reginald David Cleve is displayed at the courthouse as part of a ceremony marking the 47th anniversary of the Farmington native being declared mission in action in Laos.

While pursuing a degree in engineering at the University of Missouri in Rolla, Cleve volunteered to join the Army. He was a member of the 176th Aviation Company, 14th Battalion, 10th Aviation Group, 23rd Infantry Division.

In 1970, Warrant Officer Cleve received his commission in graduation ceremonies at the United States Aviation School at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Cleve

Tony Carroll wears a bracelet in remembrance of Reginald Cleve.

Carroll has a stainless steel band on his wrist that he always wears.

Carroll said as far as he knows, Cleve is the only MIA from Farmington from the Vietnam era.

“I still wear his POW/MIA bracelet. He’s not forgotten.”

According to information from his Pingel family in 2005, because of the intense ground fire and heavy concentration of enemy troops in the area, there was no search and rescue attempt for Cleve and his three crew members. They said the Army's official status of the crew was killed in action-body not recovered, MIA. 

A memorial service was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for Cleve 47 years to the day after the helicopter crash. 

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

