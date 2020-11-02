Officials celebrate formation of Ste. Gen National Historical Park

Gathered on the wrap-around porch of Ste. Genevieve’s Jean-Baptiste Valle House Monday morning, National Park Service administrators held a ceremony to celebrate the establishment of the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park.
The historical sites located within Ste. Genevieve’s downtown area have been established as the 422nd unit to the National Park Service (NPS).
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, along with state and local officials, was on hand to celebrate with the many men and women who helped make the National Historical Park designation possible.
Blunt and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith first introduced legislation to make Ste. Genevieve a national park in 2016.
The NPS released its final Ste. Genevieve Special Resource Study in May 2016, which found that portions of the Ste. Genevieve historic district met the criteria for inclusion in the National Park System.
Blunt and Smith reintroduced the legislation in June 2017. It passed the House in February 2018 and the Senate in March 2018. Their legislation was a culmination of efforts by many to form a National Park unit in Ste. Genevieve.
Blunt met with community leaders in Ste. Genevieve for a roundtable discussion and toured the historic Amoureux House and Bequette-Ribault House in July 2018. The following month, Blunt and Smith attended a ceremonial signing of the cooperative agreements that ensure Ste. Genevieve historic properties are preserved. This marked the final statutory step needed to establish Ste. Genevieve as a national park.
During Monday’s ceremony, Blunt took the time to recognize some of the groups and people who had aided in the decades-long effort to establish the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park.
Among the many mentioned, the senator thanked members of the French Colonial Society, the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, NPS Midwest Region Director Bert Frost, Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site Superintendent Tim Good, and Ste. Genevieve Mayor Paul Hassler.
Blunt also mentioned former-U.S. Rep. Russ Carnahan, who was in attendance at the ceremony. Carnahan was instrumental in getting the ball rolling on the historical park establishment.
“[Carnahan] and Jo Ann Emerson filed the study in the House in 2005, we got it done in 2006, and the study is really where this all started,” Blunt explained. “I took it when it got to the Senate, and we worked together to be sure it was in the piece of legislation that got signed that year.
“The study was done and we looked at it; the Parks Service looked at it, and I said, ‘now that you’ve looked at it, what do you think?’” Blunt recalled. “I’ve said this to the Parks Service about a couple of other things over time and never before did I have the Parks Service say, ‘this is so unique; This is so important; It needs to be part of our national commitment to preserve this part of our history.’”
Blunt, who has been called a history teacher at-heart, said that the historic buildings located in downtown Ste. Genevieve tell an incredible story.
“Even if this was the only building we had, this building would be worth talking about,” Blunt said, referring to the Jean-Baptiste Valle House where the ceremony took place.
The senator expressed enthusiasm for the new national park’s future toward the close of his ceremony remarks.
“I think this has such potential to be one of the great historic walking parks in America,” said Blunt. “The story, in so many ways, can tell itself with just a little bit of help. And that little bit of help is what happens when the community, the state, and the federal government come together and say, ‘we want to make a commitment here.’”
Before Blunt took to the podium, State Rep. Dale Wright (R-Farmington) spoke about his involvement in the legislative process of establishing the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park.
Wright said Blunt had called him earlier this year, stating the need for the conveyance of some properties owned by the state over to the Interior Department and the National Park Service.
“I am honored to be able to be asked to do a conveyance bill,” said Wright. “I filed House Bill 2315, and because of the coronavirus, as many of you know, the House went out of session, then back in session.
“So it was quite a disruptive time,” Wright recalled. “We were down to the last week, and so we had one conveyance bill, House Bill 1330, that we decided to put my bill into and all other the bills into our conveyance in the state.”
The state representative then presented Ste. Genevieve Site Superintendent Chris Collins with a plaque, signed by Gov. Mike Parson, commemorating the passage of House Bill 1330.
Carol Comer, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) director, explained some of the recent steps taken toward transferring the area’s historic properties to the NPS.
She said the department had transferred the Bauvais-Amoureux House to the NPS in March 2019 and is in the process of transferring five additional properties: the Delassus-Kern House, the Zerwig property, the Creole House, the Zarinelli property, and the Green Tree Tavern.
“The Bauvais-Amoureux House and the Green Tree Tavern are two of the oldest houses in Missouri, dating back to the 1700s,” said Comer. “Missouri State Parks will continue to be represented in the Ste. Genevieve area at Felix Vallé State Historic Site, which features both the Felix Valle house and the Dr. Benjamin Shaw House.
“Our staff at the Felix Vallé House State Historic Site are already working with Chris Collins and his staff with the National Park Service on operations, interpretive programs, and special events,” Comer explained. “This new historical park is expected to have a major impact on local and state tourism, as people from all over the country and the world, learn about the significance of this area.”
The village of Ste. Genevieve dates back to the early 1700s, making it Missouri’s oldest town. It was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1960, making it one of the country’s oldest National Historic Landmark districts. It is known for its centuries-old homes featuring unique French vertical log architecture.
Sandra Cabot, director of Tourism for Ste. Genevieve, said she hoped that with the National Historical Park establishment, area residents would take the opportunity to visit the sites and learn about the area’s historical significance.
“People are looking for activities to enrich their kids’ education during COVID, so they have a new national park right in their back yard, practically,” said Cabot.
For more information about the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park, visit https://www.nps.gov/stge/index.htm.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.
