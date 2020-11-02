Officials celebrate formation of Ste. Gen National Historical Park

Blunt, who has been called a history teacher at-heart, said that the historic buildings located in downtown Ste. Genevieve tell an incredible story.

“Even if this was the only building we had, this building would be worth talking about,” Blunt said, referring to the Jean-Baptiste Valle House where the ceremony took place.

The senator expressed enthusiasm for the new national park’s future toward the close of his ceremony remarks.

“I think this has such potential to be one of the great historic walking parks in America,” said Blunt. “The story, in so many ways, can tell itself with just a little bit of help. And that little bit of help is what happens when the community, the state, and the federal government come together and say, ‘we want to make a commitment here.’”

Before Blunt took to the podium, State Rep. Dale Wright (R-Farmington) spoke about his involvement in the legislative process of establishing the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park.

Wright said Blunt had called him earlier this year, stating the need for the conveyance of some properties owned by the state over to the Interior Department and the National Park Service.