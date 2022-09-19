 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old Miners Open House scheduled for Sept. 24

The Old Miners Open House, scheduled for Saturday, gives visitors the chance to speak with retired miners, millmen and other lead company employees.

 Missouri State Parks

At the Old Miners Open House, scheduled for Saturday, visitors will get to experience the Missouri Mines State Historic Site mining and mineral museum and see special exhibits related to rocks and mining.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., retired miners, millmen and other lead company employees will be featured guests and will be available to talk with visitors about lead mining and life in the Old Lead Belt.

Missouri Mines State Historic Site is located at 4000 State Highway 32 in Park Hills. For more information, call 573-431-6226.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

