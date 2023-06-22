Local history buffs and fans of Southeast Missouri's French colonial heritage will have a busy afternoon in Saturday, as Old Mines celebrates its tricentennial on the St. Joachim Catholic Church grounds.

While Old Mines' boosters have had many events planned to celebrate the settlement’s 300 years, Saturday's is the main event. Saturday's celebration showcases the history of one of the original lead-mining areas, La Vieille Mine, and offers historic demonstrations and goods amid a carnival atmosphere.

St. Joachim Catholic Church, which has existed for the majority of the area's 300 years, is located at 10120 Crest Road, Old Mines, and the celebration's activities will go from 11 a.m. into the early evening.

The founding of La Vielle Mine in 1723 coincides with the land grant awarded to Philippe Francois Renault on June 26, 1723, who intended to take as much lead out of the terrain as he could. In 2022, St. Joachim Catholic Church observed the 200th Anniversary of the parish, but a parish may have existed there since the mid-1700s. More about the history of the settlement and church can be found at www.oldmines.org

Saturday, a ceremony will be held at noon to raise the flags of the nations under which Old Mines operated – Spain, France, and the U.S. The opening ceremonies will include the French Marine Unit with Militia Volunteers, an opening prayer, French blessing, and special guests Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, State Sen. Elaine Gannon, State Rep. Mike McGirl and State Rep. Chris Dinkins, as well as the La Guillonee Singers.

Dennis Boyer, one of the anniversary’s organizers, said the opening ceremony should be exciting.

“It's going to be a key thing because it's going to involve the raising of the flags,” he said. “You're gonna have a couple of dignitaries here to talk and it's kind of the real kickoff of the whole day.

“And that will be done down in our reenactment area where we have a lot of cabins, that whole area will basically be a reenactment campground with period attire, demonstrations, and the bread that we're going to be baking in outdoor ovens.”

Missouri Creole scholar Dennis Stroughmatt will play Old French music on his fiddle from 1-3:15 p.m. and again from 3:30-4 p.m., followed by Matt Pratt — whose surname is the same of many of the area's founders — performing from 5-7 p.m. The Young Fiddlers will be playing from 3:30–5:30 p.m. at the reenactment area by the La Brigade Cabins.

Fresh bread from stone ovens, traditional French “four à pain,” will be baked so people can get a literal taste of what original settlers ate to subsist in a wilderness where they dug out and smelted lead from rock. Those who prefer sweeter French baked goods can try some fresh croquignoles, and kettle corn will be available. For modern fare, food trucks like KK’s/Kelly’s Catering and Taste Beyond the Tape will be set up.

And, in the spirit of settlers who relied on sketchy water sources and often had to wash down their vittles with mostly alcohol-based liquids, wine tastings will be offered by Edg Cliff Winery and Fyre Lake Winery. A beer wagon will be available. A more modern option is the tiki bar.

History buffs can enjoy a variety of 1800s reenactments, demonstrations and tours of cabins and the church.

From 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., in addition to the outdoor-baked bread and kettle corn, visitors can get a sense of what life was like for traders and settlers with handmade straw hats, small loom weaving, spinning, rug making, lye soap making, chair-seat weaving, fur trapping, log hewing, shingle making, and rope making demonstrations. The Candy Cannon is set to go off at 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Many tours will be offered. From 1–3:15 p.m., there’s the St. Joachim Church Tour, and at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., the St. Joachim School tours. Old Cemetery #1 will be open for tours at 1:30 and 4 p.m. The Osia Cabin opens at 1:30 p.m. and the Villmer Cabin opens at 2 p.m.

A few contests will be happening. At 2:30 p.m., the beard contest happens, and kids games start in front of the cabins at 5 p.m. At the Incarnate Word Center, there will be a quilting exhibit, car show, cake walk, pie judging, crawfish races and a cornhole tournament. Kids will be having fun much earlier, 1 - 3:30 p.m., with games, face painting, a bounce house, pony rides, petting zoo and a magician.

For those who need to cool down or enjoy more sedate attractions, the Incarnate Word Center will have a cooling center, and a museum is also located there. French Mass at the church will be offered at 4 p.m.

Sponsors for the celebration include Old Mines Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary; Old Mines Area Historical Society; Rural Parish Workers of Christ the King; La Brigade a' Renault; Friends of Washington State Park; and Mine au Breton Historical Society.