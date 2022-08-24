 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pilot Knob celebrates Iron Riders

Battle of Pilot Knob

The Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site is hosting a Living History event on Monday with a presentation by noted reenactor Kevin Smith on the Iron Riders. The Iron Riders were a group of 23 men who rode from Montana to Missouri on bicycles in 1897. The event starts off with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and a presentation at 6 p.m.

 Mo State Parks

On Monday, a Living History event at the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site will welcome noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith who will give a presentation on the Iron Riders.

The Iron Riders were a group of Black soldiers who rode bicycles from far Western territories to St. Louis in the late 1800s. Starting in 1897, the all-Black 25th Infantry Regiment Bicycle Corps started the journey in Montana to St. Louis as an experiment to determine the effectiveness of moving troops by bikes. The journey took 41 days to complete, and of the 23 members, 20 were enlisted Black soldiers who had volunteered, and three were white men who also took on the trip. This year marks the 125th anniversary of the event. The route took the cyclists through Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Missouri.

The original bikes needed to be able to withstand the various terrain through which the corps would ride, which included heavy rains, muddy roads, sleet and snow, freezing temperatures, crossing rivers, hills, flats, prickly pears, and heat. Donated by A. G. Spalding & Bros., the bikes had a sturdier front fork that absorbed the bumps in roads, an ergonomically designed seat, a Christy saddle for comfort, protect coverings for the chains to protect from rust, and metal tire rims. With all the modifications, the bikes ended up weighing 32 pounds, and could reach 60 pounds when packed with the rider’s equipment.

The historic site will hold a reception before the event starting at 5:30 p.m., with the presentation starting at 6 p.m., lasting until 7:30 p.m. The event is at 118 East Maple Street in Pilot Knob.

Smith was first introduced to the Iron Riders in history class, and now reenacts the soldiers all while describing the Corps endurance and perseverance in completing the assignment.

This is the second to last Living History event for the year. September’s event takes place on Sept. 24, and follows the Union retreat from the Battle of Pilot Knob via an auto tour.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

