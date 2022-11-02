Pilot Knob celebrates Ulysses S. Grant’s birthday

In honor of Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th birthday, the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site will host a traveling exhibit from the Missouri Humanities Council. Grant, who was the 18th president of the United States from 1869 to 1877 and had a brief stint in Ironton while commanding the southeast portion of Missouri when he received his commission to lieutenant general.

Starting this Friday, on Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the month of November, guests will be able to experience the exhibit highlighting the life and accomplishments of Grant.

The event only lasts for the month of November before heading to the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, explained Brick Autry with the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site. The exhibit is provided by the Missouri Humanities Council.

Grant was born in April of 1822, and died in 1885. Besides being known as the 18th president, Grant is also well known as the man who defeated Robert E. Lee at the Appomattox, where Lee surrendered. While staying in Ironton, Grant received the title of lieutenant general from President Abraham Lincoln for his victory of Chattanooga, a rank previously held by George Washington.

While Grant’s time in Ironton was limited according to Autry, he did spend a couple weeks in the Arcadia Valley area. Autry explained during the couple weeks early in the Civil War, Grant commanded some of the first Illinois troops before Fort Davidson was built.

On Nov. 11, a special exhibit opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, located at 118 East Maple in Pilot Knob. Visitors will be able to tour the exhibit during the special reception.

The museum will have shortened winter hours starting in November. With these hours, the museum will only be open weekends only, so it is recommended to check before going to the museum to ensure it is open.

All of the events are free, including the reception for the Grant exhibit.

For more information about the exhibit or reception, Autry and Bryan Bethel will be able to answer questions at 573-546-3454.