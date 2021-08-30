Pilot Knob honored

Pilot Knob, known for mining and the Iron Mountain Railroad, recently received a proclamation from state legislators and the Highways of History committee designating the historic significance is the region. The designation is part of the Plank Road and Trail of Tears recognition.

Pilot Knob joins Arcadia, Ironton, Farmington, Ste. Genevieve, and Fredericktown in receiving the honor.

These communities have joined together to promote Highways of History which is centered around the Trail of tears and the Plank Road and designed to promote regional growth for area vacation and commercial centers.

