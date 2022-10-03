Preservation announces 2023 grant application round

The Missouri State Historic Preservation Office has announced the opening of the 2023 application cycle for the Historic Preservation Fund grants. This program expects to bring more than $200,000 in federal money, derived from oil and gas lease revenues on the Outer Continental Shelf, to Missouri’s historic communities.

For more information about this grant program or to download a grant application, visit mostateparks.com/page/84331/historic-preservation-fund-grants. For questions, contact the Missouri State Historic Preservation Office at 573-751-7958 or moshpo@dnr.mo.gov. Deadline to submit a pre-application is Oct. 14.

The Historic Preservation Fund grants support projects that relate directly to the identification, evaluation or protection of historic properties. Past projects in Missouri have included:

Workshop on siding repair in Ste. Genevieve

Planning work for the African American Heritage Trail in Kansas City

Digitization of archaeological survey files at the University of Missouri

Literature explaining historic preservation to homeowners in Joplin

Architectural surveys in Jefferson City

Feasibility study for the Moniteau County courthouse

Drafting of design guidelines in Excelsior Springs

Nominations to the National Register of Historic Places from towns throughout the state

Certified local governments, county governmental entities, municipalities and nonprofit organizations with a historic preservation mission are eligible to apply for these grants. Applications from certified local governments will be considered first, in accordance with federal regulations.

“Missouri State Parks is proud to promote historic preservation in Missouri,” said Mike Sutherland, deputy director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “The Historic Preservation Fund pass-through grants are one way we help preserve Missouri’s significant cultural heritage.”