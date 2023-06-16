A local group is working on Saturday to preserve gravestones digitally and break a world record.

Beginning at 10 a.m. June 17, fellow gravestone preservationists, history buffs, and local historians can join volunteers at:

Woodlawn Cemetery, Leadington;

Saint Anne Cemetery, Hwy Y on Brickey Road 5552-5798, French Village, Missouri;

Knights of Pythias, Hwy H, Farmington

or one of many local cemeteries in Southeast Missouri in preparation for uploading pictures via the BillionGraves app in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for “the world’s largest BillionGraves project in history, for the most photos of headstones uploaded to a bespoke platform in 24 hours.”

On June 25, volunteers nationwide will upload pictures via the BillionGraves app with two goals in mind: upload photos of 1 million gravestones before September 30, and break a Guinness World Record.

The Billion Graves blog at blog.billiongraves.com reports that the project, Rescuing Our Roots, began when “Joseph Miller, a local leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, discovered that as many as 200,000 headstones were erected before 1880 at a time when birth and death records were not yet required in his home state of Iowa, U.S. This means that most of those headstones are the only record on earth of the individuals who are buried there.”

Miller then enlisted people in his community to help document gravestones by uploading photos to the BillionGraves app, a project which has become Rescuing Our Roots, and has grown not only throughout the Midwest, including Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa, but also worldwide. Included are tens of thousands of volunteers. Various organizations, including churches, service organizations, museums, banks, interfaith councils, family therapy organizations and veterans memorial commissions, sponsor the project.

Local historians like Steve Slinkard of Farmington recognize the importance of volunteers in documenting graves for posterity. Slinkard recently presented a program to the Monday Book Club about restoring and preserving the African American Masonic Cemetery in Farmington. Local historians often know about unmarked graves where there may not be digital records of the burials. According to BillionGraves, by uploading photographs of temporary markers, the graves can be tagged to GPS coordinates and plotted on cemetery maps.

Anyone interested in joining the project is invited to participate. It is recommended to download the BillionGraves app, then just show up at any of the cemeteries to join the effort on June 17, said one of the volunteers. If participation that day is not possible, interested parties can simply upload their own photo of a headstone on June 25, before midnight.

The Rescuing Our Roots project, along with other local volunteer opportunities, can be found at JustServe.org.