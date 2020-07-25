Project moves forward

Cozean said with COVID-19 continuing to linger throughout the world and the United States, working together to develop a plan is all that more important.

“Tourism and history is such an important part of what the Ste. Genevieve and Mineral Area can provide to both tourists and local residents,” she said. "Upon my return from the East Coast to this area I realized how rich, diverse and exciting this region really is from mountains of minerals and Civil War history to the vast resources of our cities, parks and off the road experiences."

Cozean and her co-founder, Robert Mueller of Ste. Genevieve began sketching out the project a couple of years ago.

The Highways of History project was intended to underscore the importance of the 19th century road, The Plank Road, in the development of roads, communities, economic development and parklands in Missouri’s early emerging years.

“These roads today can also help re-spark an interest in the vast selection of tourism offering and parks we have throughout the region,” Cozean said. “And tourists don’t have to travel far from home to really get the experience of the great outdoors or local business and tourism offerings. With today’s challenges, we have to say to our communities, thank you for your support as we help our families, communities and state today.”

