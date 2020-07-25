Project moves forward

Missouri’s oldest city joined a growing list of communities endorsing a Bicentennial Resolution calling for voluntary regional cooperation to support tourism enterprises in the Ste. Genevieve-Mineral Area region.
On July 13, Nancy Cozean presented the Bicentennial Highways of History proposal to the Ste. Genevieve City Council and mayor asking them to support regional planning and signage of The Plank Road and Trail of Tears.
That support is intended to help promote tourism sites and businesses in a four-county area. The project would include Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, and Iron Counties and the city of Caledonia in Washington County and the park system throughout the region.
Mayor Paul Hassler and the eight-member council unanimously endorsed the regional proposal and noted, “it was an enthusiastic presentation and demonstrated how much the whole area has to offer. We’re glad to be part of the effort."
Ste. Genevieve is also working with the National Park Service to become part of its national program. Chris Collins of the National Park Service said the presentation complemented the program saying he was glad to see the diverse system of parks in the area included as part of the regional tourism offerings and overnight stays.
For nearly two years, the Highways of History group has met with various residents and business people throughout the area – seeking to promote a voluntary effort in developing a “stay vacation” for travelers.
Cozean said with COVID-19 continuing to linger throughout the world and the United States, working together to develop a plan is all that more important.
“Tourism and history is such an important part of what the Ste. Genevieve and Mineral Area can provide to both tourists and local residents,” she said. "Upon my return from the East Coast to this area I realized how rich, diverse and exciting this region really is from mountains of minerals and Civil War history to the vast resources of our cities, parks and off the road experiences."
Cozean and her co-founder, Robert Mueller of Ste. Genevieve began sketching out the project a couple of years ago.
The Highways of History project was intended to underscore the importance of the 19th century road, The Plank Road, in the development of roads, communities, economic development and parklands in Missouri’s early emerging years.
“These roads today can also help re-spark an interest in the vast selection of tourism offering and parks we have throughout the region,” Cozean said. “And tourists don’t have to travel far from home to really get the experience of the great outdoors or local business and tourism offerings. With today’s challenges, we have to say to our communities, thank you for your support as we help our families, communities and state today.”
