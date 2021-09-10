Readers share memories of 9/11

We asked our readers to share their own memories of Sept. 11, 2001 – that tragic day when almost 3,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks.
“I was in Ms. Williams' 2nd hour drama class. Tenth grade. Someone came into the room and told us that a (plane) had hit one of the twin towers in NYC. I was immediately flushed with heat. Time stood still. There was a TV in the library, so we all went to the library and joined the group of students forming around it. We stood with gaping mouths watching the news release, when it was suddenly interrupted with the news that the second tower had been hit. Then they told us a plane had crashed in Pennsylvania. It was really scary. It still gives me anxiety to think about it.” Dawn Herbert
“The night before 9/11 I spent in the ER getting cranberry colored glass from a dish that broke while I was washing it for a neighbor block party picked out of my hands. Before the night was over I ended up with 68 stitches in both hands. Almost lost one finger & had months of therapy.
The morning of 9/11 I was a home with my bandaged up hands. Only my thumbs were functional. I couldn’t turn the pages to read a book, turn on the tv or answer the phone unless it was laid out & the speaker turned on. My friend Jerry Miller called me to tell they were shutting down the pipeline (he drove a tanker gas truck) & to have someone go fill up my gas tank for me. I asked him what was going on & he told me to turn the tv on. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I have friends who live in New York so I was scared to death for them. I never did go get someone to fill up my gas tank.
I met my husband Kevin at the 1 year anniversary prayer service at the courthouse a year later. So something good ultimately did come out of the day for me.” Lisa Y. Pratt-Swoboda
“I remember very vividly where I was. I was teaching in my first grade classroom at Bismarck elementary. Unlike the junior high and high school portion of the school, who turned on the news stations to watch and learn, we had to go about our day as normal because we didn’t want to scare the children by turning on the TV. We would get updates from other staff members, but it wasn’t until I went home that I could really see the devastation and my heart was broken for all those people, families and our country.” Wendy Brown
“I popped into the cafeteria at Southeast Missouri State University to grab a bite before class. I didn’t immediately notice that I was surrounded by silence. The television screens that usually played music videos were playing a loop of footage from the World Trade Center. Initially, I believed it to be a trailer for a movie, but quickly realized something tragic had occurred.
I returned to my dorm room to call my parents. I reached my father. I knew he wished I was at home, in Belleview, Missouri, where a terrorist would never bother to strike. I quickly understood the difference between living through an attack and reading about one in history. When reading about tragedies, the events are final. His focus wasn’t on what had happened so far, but what might happen next. He insisted that I call out from work as my shift at the mall might be unsafe. We didn’t know if this was an isolated event or if there would be more attacks on additional targets. He told me to fill up my gas tank in case prices surged, so that I would be able to make it home.
I passed the advice on to those around me and listened to their advice. And this was America, briefly, after the attack, but before Operation Enduring Freedom and the USA PATRIOT Act. Nothing was political. We all just stood together, looking after each other, offering support while we waited to see what would happen next.” Dan Jaycox, Farmington
“The freshman class was reading Animal Farm and the room was filled with propaganda posters and student work. The classroom phone rang, and my co-teacher, Paula, answered and looked over at me- stunned. She took me to the hall to tell me that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. The phone rang again; my heart sank.
Other teachers drifted into the hallway whispering and wondering how to handle this situation. Paula turned our classroom TV to the news. She told the students what had happened; but, with so few details, she wasn’t sure what to say. One student got up and started to pace. Sweat dripped from his forehead and he started to cry. “My dad is in the military. I need to call my mom.” We walked to the office where a short line of students already formed.
My kids were a short walk away in the elementary building. I wanted to hug them and take them home; but, I had 5 more classes of freshmen who would need me, too. I stayed knowing that my kids were safe and that their teachers were going to comfort them. The empathy I felt for the parents encouraged me to find some hidden stoicism I didn’t know I possessed.
Students watched in silence. They knew they were witnessing history. Some cried and others asked to go home. Over the intercom, we heard our principal clear his throat and start the announcement. His voice broke and so did we.” Angela Newland Cartee
“I was in the 3rd grade. It was my best friends birthday and we didn’t really know what was happening. Teachers were crying and we were let out early. (All) I remember is watching it on tv and my mom trying to explain it to us then me and my friend playing with her new Polly pockets. Also, Mr. Neff organized a music program for us to sing. It was Lee Greenwood- God Bless the USA . We used flashlights and tissue paper to make the flag. I feel like everyone cried that night.” Kathryn Serini
“I was 17, working the drive thru of a McDonalds in Columbia, Mo. TV in the lobby replaying it over and over. Overwhelmed with the unknown all while trying to maintain composure and continue to serve customers.
Was really too young to understand and grasp the degree of damage happening across our country at that time.
My husband and I did visit the memorial this year while traveling the east coast for our 10 year anniversary. Most humble experience seeing the wall of names and pieces of the towers.
I don’t think most Americans realize how safe we have it in our country thanks to the men and women whom serve and protect. Both military and public servants. The only ones who cannot know that safety are the men and women who were there that day 20 years ago, or the ones whom have given their life. For these reasons we must never forget all those who unselfishly gave their own lives so others may have theirs.
My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who go another year without their loved one they lost that day.” Crystal Kaley Gasser
“I was a freshman in high school… the bell had just rang and we were switching classes. I walked into my government class and everyone was staring at the tv… the World Trade Center had been hit… another plane was missing… you could see the pain and dismay on my fellow students and teachers faces…” Erica Anderson
“It was my 17 birthday at school home room…. My birthday has never been the same…. And that one was terrifying.” Brittany Robison
“I was getting ready to see my doctor for pregnancy check up. My grandma called and said turn on your TV. I was watching the news coverage and (then) the second plane hit. I was terrified to go to my Dr appointment in St. Louis but I will never forget that day. I was filled with sadness, still am.” Sandra Feltmann
“I was visiting my mom in Cape. We were sitting at her kitchen table having coffee and watching the morning shows when it was interrupted for the news. I watched live as the second plane crashed, and the buildings fell. I get emotional remembering that day. I was 6 months pregnant with our first baby. It was horrifying. The drive home was terrifying. I remember constantly looking up in the sky to see if a plane was crashing near me.” Valerie Long
“It was the day I brought my last born home from the hospital. Very emotional and bittersweet day.” Denise Pagel-Conway
“I was in a small town in southwestern Pennsylvania. When the first plane hit we were watching the morning news in our economic class. It was my senior year. When Flight 93 crashed I was in English class when all of a sudden a huge plane flew by our school. I saw it go upside down then it was out of view. Moments later the ground shook and moments after that volunteer firefighters beepers went off. Our school was locked down and all lines of communication were down. We were sent home after federal agents cleared us to leave. No buses though, they could be targets. Walking home was scary but not as scary as not knowing if your friends who lived even closer to the crash site were ok.” Krys Mishler
“I was in college at SEMO and my wife (then fiancé) called and woke me up and said “They’re attacking us!!” I didn’t know what she was saying till she said “Turn on your TV!” I saw the first tower with billowing smoke and the newsman saying they hadn’t confirmed whether it was accidentally hit or not. I was watching in Brandt Hall with friends when the second plane hit. It was numbing. The rest of the day was hazy and as we drove around Cape Girardeau we saw lines at gas stations and a line wrapped around the recruiting office on Broadway. I will never forget that day.” Jeffrey T. Jones