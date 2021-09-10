Readers share memories of 9/11

Students watched in silence. They knew they were witnessing history. Some cried and others asked to go home. Over the intercom, we heard our principal clear his throat and start the announcement. His voice broke and so did we.” Angela Newland Cartee

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was in the 3rd grade. It was my best friends birthday and we didn’t really know what was happening. Teachers were crying and we were let out early. (All) I remember is watching it on tv and my mom trying to explain it to us then me and my friend playing with her new Polly pockets. Also, Mr. Neff organized a music program for us to sing. It was Lee Greenwood- God Bless the USA . We used flashlights and tissue paper to make the flag. I feel like everyone cried that night.” Kathryn Serini

“I was 17, working the drive thru of a McDonalds in Columbia, Mo. TV in the lobby replaying it over and over. Overwhelmed with the unknown all while trying to maintain composure and continue to serve customers.

Was really too young to understand and grasp the degree of damage happening across our country at that time.

My husband and I did visit the memorial this year while traveling the east coast for our 10 year anniversary. Most humble experience seeing the wall of names and pieces of the towers.