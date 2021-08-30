Reenactment takes place in streets of Ste. Gen

Ste. Genevieve was the scene of the US Army taking over the county courthouse and instituting martial law Saturday morning — 158 years ago.

Local history enthusiasts recreated the event with soldiers in Civil War regalia and “Southern Sympathizers” heckling from across the street. Local Historian Bob Mueller, acted as Provost Marshal of Ste. Genevieve County.

“We did a reenactment of several events,” he said. “One was the federal troops taking over the courthouse in 1863, and they stayed there for the remainder of the war.

"We also issued orders for the 78th enrolled Missouri Militia, which was the citizen soldiers that stayed here during the war. We also called out a few of the most prominent citizens of Ste. Genevieve that were considered Southern Sympathizers.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mueller said that there were more than 800 people in the county that served in the Civil War for the Union or the Confederacy.

“Ste. Genevieve was a very divided county,” he said. “We had a lot of residents in the western part of the county that were from Kentucky and Tennessee and the old French who tended to be for the Confederacy.

"Then, we had the Germans who had moved in predominantly by that time, they were really pro-Union.”