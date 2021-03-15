Revisiting the Old Rectory

It’s been about three centuries since Bonne Terre had its first settlement, and for just under half of that, anyone traveling past St. Joseph Catholic Church has probably glanced across the street at the red brick Old Rectory, whether they were on foot, horseback, or coming by buggy, Model-T, Studebaker or Tesla.
Usually, the museum on the ground floor is open for tours during the church’s annual fall festival in September, but caretaker Mike Lukachick recently opened the doors for a bit of snooping around the church ephemera — much of it given by St. Louisan Michael Berhorst — amid other local antiques and artifacts.
While the contents of the ground-floor museum can hold the interest of anyone fascinated by local history or church antiques, the building itself is a marvel of 1880s construction, serving the church’s shepherds for a century before the new rectory was built adjoining the church in 1980.
By 1992, the two-story edifice was being used for storage and had fallen into disrepair. Fearing it would be demolished, the late Bangert brothers, John and George, sprang into action to negotiate the $1 purchase from the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
“George and John went to school years ago at St. Joe and didn’t want to see the Old Rectory abandoned when they built the new priest’s house,” Lukachick said. “It’s a pretty amazing building. It takes a lot to maintain, but they don’t build them like this anymore.”
The Bangert brothers were said to be hard workers, part of a large family of St. Joseph Catholic church members and St. Joe School students who had grown up in Bonne Terre. John survived the Pearl Harbor bombing. George was a successful businessman and civic leader. The two also enlisted their sister Mary Corum, who helped with the interior work of the Old Rectory.
During the 1996-99 renovations, they got to know the old girl.
Said to be Bonne Terre’s first brick structure, the bricks were formed and dried on-site, mortared together on top of a limestone foundation 15 inches thick. Interior walls are also solid brick and 12 inches thick. Cork was used between the upper and lower floors to better insulate the building as it went through various heating phases — it once had five fireplaces, and filigreed radiators once emitted steam heat, but now the building has central heat and air.
According to articles in the Daily Journal about the renovation period, the Old Rectory contains 33 windows with Georgia pine facing, the baseboards are fixed with square nails and the flooring is 3/4 inch tongue and groove Georgia pine. A 3 foot square by 14 foot high extension located near the outside rear door is believed to have housed an above-ground, gravity-fed cistern.
To help pay for the loan making the renovations possible, the second floor of the Old Rectory was turned into an apartment, but the ground floor houses hundreds of interesting pieces of local history, both spiritual and secular.
“A lot of this stuff came from Mike Berhorst, I believe I was told his wife convinced him he had to start letting go of some of his collection,” Lukachick said of the Catholic Church pieces. “People collected things. Someone just didn’t throw it away. They just saved stuff, and thank God.”
Lukachick said unfortunately, the provenance of a lot of the collection is unknown, although in the 10 years he’s been looking after the Old Rectory at George Bangert’s request, quite a few more items have been added, thanks to Berhorst.
“I don’t know whether (Berhorst) went to sales, or estate auctions, or how or why he came by all of it, I’d love to know where he got it all, where he came from,” Lukachick said.
Intricately embroidered stoles and chasubles, the black hat called a biretta, a 1955 St. Louis Cathedral calendar of feast days, dozens of statues, the 1914 Official Catholic Directory, chalices, votive holders, a horse blanket and lap robe from Father Brinkman, who watched over the St. Joe flock from 1921 to 1951, are only a few things that can be found in the museum.
Secular artifacts dealing with Bonne Terre’s history, like centennial activities’ programs and the 1929 high school yearbook, Diamond Drill, help provide a temporal backdrop to the spiritual history of the mining town.
“You could spend three hours here examining things and still find more to look at. There’s so much information here, it makes your head spin,” Lukachick mused.
The museum in the Old Rectory is usually open during the annual festival in September for tours. For more information or to set up a tour, email Lukachick at lukachickfam@gmail.com.
George Bangert, who died in 2012 at 92, was interviewed in 1999 toward the end of the renovations and said it wasn’t just family memories and his fondness for his church that spurred him to pursue saving the structure.
“There's not another building like it in St. Francois County. So often, you forget the ones who came before you. This may help to see that we don't,” he said.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.