Revisiting the Old Rectory

“A lot of this stuff came from Mike Berhorst, I believe I was told his wife convinced him he had to start letting go of some of his collection,” Lukachick said of the Catholic Church pieces. “People collected things. Someone just didn’t throw it away. They just saved stuff, and thank God.”

Lukachick said unfortunately, the provenance of a lot of the collection is unknown, although in the 10 years he’s been looking after the Old Rectory at George Bangert’s request, quite a few more items have been added, thanks to Berhorst.

“I don’t know whether (Berhorst) went to sales, or estate auctions, or how or why he came by all of it, I’d love to know where he got it all, where he came from,” Lukachick said.

Intricately embroidered stoles and chasubles, the black hat called a biretta, a 1955 St. Louis Cathedral calendar of feast days, dozens of statues, the 1914 Official Catholic Directory, chalices, votive holders, a horse blanket and lap robe from Father Brinkman, who watched over the St. Joe flock from 1921 to 1951, are only a few things that can be found in the museum.

Secular artifacts dealing with Bonne Terre’s history, like centennial activities’ programs and the 1929 high school yearbook, Diamond Drill, help provide a temporal backdrop to the spiritual history of the mining town.