Ridge Events holds grand opening and ribbon cutting

Downtown Park Hills just got free Wi-Fi.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Park Hills on Saturday for Ridge Events, located in the historic taxi cab stand on Main Street. The concession and event creator is offering Internet access downtown.

The old taxi cab stand on the corner of West Main and Coffman streets is the first location for Ridge Events. Owners Chris Warden and John Wigger have plans to open a second location in Desloge, and hope to have the second building open for business by the Desloge Labor Day Picnic.

Ridge Events creates and promotes high quality events such as conferences, meetings, trainings, and other interests. Warden said the business coordinates events outside the Parkland as well, putting on technology and teaching conferences in Lake of the Ozark and Columbia areas.

"Locally we do popcorn, kettle corn popcorn," Warden said. "We can do that for weddings and big events but then you can stop by anytime our 'open' sign is out. We are open, like, once a week, and you can stop by and grab a bag. Then we have glass bottle retro sodas, we have a butterscotch root beer and a sparkling lemonade. You can either do it big scale for an event or you can just stop in when we are open and get a bottle."

Warden said they kind of lucked into being able to purchase the taxi-cab stand and wanted to bring it back to life. He said it has been really neat learning about the history of it, and the history of downtown Park Hills.

The duo is also looking for ways to give back to the community, he said.

Warden, who is from Park Hills, and Wigger, who is from Desloge, have coordinated sponsors to offer free Wi-Fi in the area surrounding the Ridge Events location at the former taxi stand. Currently, the free Wi-Fi is only available in Park Hills but will soon also be available in Desloge, once the second location opens.

"There is an old antenna on the building from when they used to direct and dispatch the taxis, so that is where we put wireless internet for the downtown area," Warden said. "We have sponsors, businesses in the area, that are sponsoring the Wi-Fi. It reaches from RaeCole's Coffee Bar all the way down to New Era Bank. You can read articles and see data that show when you bring downtown areas free Wi-Fi, it attracts people and businesses to come. That is how we want to help and what we want to do for downtown."

Warden said he and Wigger would like to thank the sponsors who allow them to offer the free Wi-Fi to the surrounding area. Those sponsors include: C&S Cleaning Supply, First State Community Bank, K Buckley Towing, U.S. Army, Leadbelt Properties, Mark Bonney Construction, SomethingCool.com, and Unico Bank.

The tower is also the home of a live-streaming camera which surveys downtown Park Hills. Anyone can access the view on the company's website at RidgeEvents.com/downtown-livestream.

Ridge Events was part the driving force behind the Downtown Stage and is looking forward to helping out with putting events on that stage.

If you would like to try some of the Ridge Events soda, but the open sign is not out front, Scoops on Main Ice Cream shop keeps the soda stocked and ready to go in a root beer float or a butterscotch beer float.

Ridge Events is located at 228 West Main Street in Park Hills.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.