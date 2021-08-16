Saying goodbye to the Dairy Bar

Just a few short weeks ago, the community drank its last Big Daddy soda and said goodbye to the Dairy Bar after 42 years of business in Fredericktown.
Many Democrat News readers took to Facebook to share their memories from family reunions, wedding photos, first jobs, and so much more.
"This was my first job and such a fun place to work in the late '80s," reader Tiffany Armes said. "I worked there when it was the Dairy Queen and during the transition to Dairy Bar."
Armes said they were paid in cash with the amount written inside the envelope so they would peek through before opening it.
"During my chemo, my potassium dropped very low," reader Sue Mitchell said. "I was on meds, but my doctor told me to eat lots of bananas. I called Tami and Kim and they made me frozen chocolate covered bananas with nuts and had them ready the next day."
"I walked and pushed my mother's wheelchair from Stockhoff Nursing home to the Dairy Bar many times," reader Freida Allen said. "She loved the ice cream treats."
"Dairy Bar was my first job at age 15, and I worked there until I was 22, when I got my first teaching position," reader Katie Sutton said. "Kim, Tami and my coworkers were like family to me."
Sutton said she still has dreams of preparing food, perfecting her ice cream cones and hearing the drive-thru "ding". She said she will miss them terribly and is so blessed to have such amazing memories.
Previously a Dairy Queen, Dairy Bar left the franchise and began orchestrating its own menu in the early 1980s. Current owners Tami Krueger and Kim Ward have been a part of the journey since the beginning when their dad, Lee Shryock, and a silent partner, took over the Dairy Queen 42 years ago.
Through all the late nights, hard work, creative ideas, and memories made one thing is for sure Shryock would be proud of his daughters and how they ran the Dairy Bar up until the last day, with a smile.
Ward said she always knew she would make a career out of the Dairy Bar, but Krueger was not as sure.
"I didn't go to college," Ward said. "I told dad I would rather work two jobs. So I worked at Country Mart and here until I got a day shift. I was just like everybody else I worked my way up until I got a day shift. Then I eventually learned everything."
Krueger took the college route earning her degree at Mizzou to become a teacher. She said after she graduated she tried it, did not like it, and came back to work alongside her father and sister.
At the time, the business was still under the Dairy Queen franchise.
Krueger said in the early 1980s, the franchise made some impossible requests, giving the family only 10 days to come up with large amounts of money and make major changes to the building.
"So we made our own rules and left," Ward said. "When we became the Dairy Bar, we could do so many different things and we put in the drive-thru in 1986."
One of the changes Shryock was most excited about was the "Big Daddy."
"When we were Dairy Queen it was the Big Gulp, but when we turned to Dairy Bar, we were like 'what are we going to call it,' we couldn't call it that. He goes 'I like Big Daddy,'" Ward said. "He had a big banner made and hung it out front, 'Home of the Big Daddy.' He loved it."
Krueger said there were both employees and customers who did not like the name, but they kept it for their dad and eventually, it just stuck.
There was never a dull moment around the Dairy Bar and, as Ward said, once you worked there you were always a member of the Dairy Bar family.
"My dad always used to say, when someone would run off and get married and have a kid, 'oh I'm a grandpa again,'" Ward said. "He really cared."
This trait was obviously passed down to both Ward and Krueger as they always went the extra mile to take care of their employees. From showing up at Miriah Allgier's wedding with Daisy sour cream buckets, to watching the solar eclipse in the parking lot with tin foil hats, Moon Pies and Sunny D, there was always time to have a little fun together.
Ward said telling the employees, especially Mariah McDowell who has worked for them for nine years, was the hardest part of closing.
The decision to close July 25 was not easy, but Ward said there were many reasons that made them decide it was the right time.
"We were at the point where we were going to have to raise our prices and it was going to have to be a substantial amount because everything has gone so high up," Ward said. "I told Tami, from week to week, we don't even know if we are going to get our regular stuff."
Over the last year, Ward and Krueger said it has been difficult to get products due to shortages and the substitutes were not always up to the quality they preferred. Along with the decline in quality, delivery costs have increased and quantities have been limited.
One of the most notable changes at the end was the nacho cheese.
"People would come up and say 'your cheese is too hot my kids can't eat it,' and I'd say 'I'm sorry, it is all I can get,'" Ward said. "I can't get my usual stuff. I still can't get it now."
Ward said people had begun to come up and say "we've eaten here for years, I just don't understand, it's not as good."
The duo just could not stand letting the customers down anymore and, as the pandemic continued on, the uncertainties continued with difficulties keeping staff and wages going up.
Ward said they were at the point of raising prices just to be able to cover payroll, food costs, and the $1,600 a month electric bill.
Through it all, Ward, Krueger and their whole family made it work for as long as they could, and one morning Ward said she woke up and said she just could not do this anymore.
"I told Tami 'I feel like I'm just beating my head against the wall because the product's not there, the prices are going up,'" Ward said. "For example our oil, we used to be able to buy that for $17 or $19 it's up to almost $50. I mean we couldn't absorb those costs."
Ward said all the work had taken a great toll on her and her sister. She said sometimes they would have to skip meals and for years they missed out on family events and a lot of their kids' stuff.
"We were only closed two days a year, Christmas and Thanksgiving," Ward said. "We missed out on a lot."
Ward said the decision to close was not easy, but it does feel right.
"I was really sad at first," Ward said. "People tell me that Dad would understand and would still be proud but sometimes I feel like I failed him because I know he bought this so Tami and I could have jobs. But he always told me, 'you guys are the ones that made it.' He was always working different jobs and said we were the ones that make Dairy Bar what it was."
Ward said her dad was the best dad. She said he worked all the time, but he was her best friend, her boss and her go-to person.
"I get so emotional because we are closing but I think he (Dad) would understand," Ward said. "Dairy Bar made us a very nice, comfortable living. Why not go out on top? Now I understand why athletes wake up and go 'OK I'm ready to retire.'"
Ward said the decision to close instead of sell was unanimous.
"We built this and we kind of feel like it is legendary for this area," Ward said. "We didn't want to just give that to somebody else. Something that we worked so hard for all these years and then people still come and say 'it's not the same.'"
Ward said if somebody wanted to come and open something and do their own thing that would be great but not her thing, not the Dairy Bar.
"If another young family want to come and do their own thing that would be great, that would be wonderful," Ward said. "We would come. People tell us we are losing so much money and I'm like, money isn't everything. We will be fine."
Ward said she has received some negativity from the community, with people stopping her at the grocery store saying they are mad at her or asking her how she could do this to this town. But as she has done for some many years, she puts a smile on her face and serves them up a kind response.
"We have had tons more positive then negative," Ward said. "Like I always told the girls, 'kill them with kindness, even if they are mean to you.'"
The biggest question everyone has been asking Ward and Krueger is, what is next? The answer is simple, Ward said it is time for a nice break and some well overdue family time.
"I just want to go fishing," Ward said. "My dad taught me how to fish with a cane pole and I haven't fished in so long.
"I just want to go fishing and not have to hurry. My grand-daughter is three and she wants to go 'phishing' with me."
Ward said now that both she and Krueger have grandchildren, they just want to enjoy time with them while they still can. They want to take them to the Azalea Festival and enjoy all the fun things that happen in Fredericktown throughout the year.
