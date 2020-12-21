Silversmith's House in Ste. Gen recognized

A Ste. Genevieve historical home has been recognized by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation.
The Antoine Oneille House, also known as the Silversmith’s House, was presented with the 2020 McReynolds Award in recognition for the renovation of the residence. The building is owned by the First Presbyterian Church and located at 150 S. Main Street.
Pastor Steve Matthews, Rick Schaefer and Becky Millinger received the award on behalf of the church. Millinger has researched the history of the home and talked about the renovation.
“Antoine Oneille, a French-Canadian, was born in Quebec about 1769,” she said. “He crafted very fine silver and crafted silver for trade, which was not as well done.”
After living in Detroit, Michigan and Vincennes, Indiana, Oneille finally settled in Ste. Genevieve and created trade silver for Illinois politician and businessman Pierre Menard.
According to Millinger, Oneille was considered in the top 17 silversmiths in the late 1700s and early 1800’s. His work is considered collectible and is a part of many museums and private collections.
Millinger said that the name Silversmith’s House is a recent invention of the church.
“It is a name that we coined as a way to earn money for our funding,” she said. “The house is an Anglo-American style house, it looks like it would be French-Colonial, but was altered after a fire in 1982.”
The church bought the house in 2006. Millinger said that the house was in extreme disrepair after damage by a fire in 1982 and two major Mississippi floods and years of neglect.
“We began looking at renovation in 2010,” she said. “We wanted to make the building something the church could use for classrooms, expand our food pantry and have a youth center.”
The restoration started moving after Millinger received a surprise phone call from the director of the Jeffris Family Foundation in Wisconsin. He later looked at the building and was amazed at how devastated the inside was. The foundation later provided a large part of the funding, along with a grant from the Philadelphia Chapter of the French Heritage Society. A professional painter out of De Soto volunteered to paint the interior. The church also held fundraisers to help pay expenses.
“We were under the Landmarks Commission, which is now called the Heritage Commission, we could not destroy the house; we had to do something to restore it,” Millinger said. “We had a structure's report done by Marion Smith, an architect with Engine House #1. She and Karen Bode Baxter created a report that they sent to the Jeffris Family Foundation.”
While most of the interior was not salvageable, they were able to save the 200-year-old chimney and fireplace.
The renovation was finally finished in September of 2019 with the church having an open house.
Millinger explained that the McReynolds Award they received was for the longest project, because it did take so long to fund it and a year to do the work on restoration.
The home is not currently open for tours on a regular basis.
“The house is not a museum, and the inside is not historically accurate. We probably will try to have it open for people to come in. It’s an amazing accomplishment, the fact that we know that the man was a silversmith, and someone of some fame. They will be very limited.”
The house is on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing structure. It was built in about 1818.
