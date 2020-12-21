Silversmith's House in Ste. Gen recognized

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The church bought the house in 2006. Millinger said that the house was in extreme disrepair after damage by a fire in 1982 and two major Mississippi floods and years of neglect.

“We began looking at renovation in 2010,” she said. “We wanted to make the building something the church could use for classrooms, expand our food pantry and have a youth center.”

The restoration started moving after Millinger received a surprise phone call from the director of the Jeffris Family Foundation in Wisconsin. He later looked at the building and was amazed at how devastated the inside was. The foundation later provided a large part of the funding, along with a grant from the Philadelphia Chapter of the French Heritage Society. A professional painter out of De Soto volunteered to paint the interior. The church also held fundraisers to help pay expenses.

“We were under the Landmarks Commission, which is now called the Heritage Commission, we could not destroy the house; we had to do something to restore it,” Millinger said. “We had a structure's report done by Marion Smith, an architect with Engine House #1. She and Karen Bode Baxter created a report that they sent to the Jeffris Family Foundation.”

While most of the interior was not salvageable, they were able to save the 200-year-old chimney and fireplace.