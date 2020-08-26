Sleuth solves 'red vault' mystery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An old joke that’s made the rounds for more than 100 years asks the seemingly obvious question, “Who’s buried in Grant’s Tomb?”

While the answer may appear to be an easy one, in truth, there is nobody buried under the monument, a classical domed mausoleum located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Upper Manhattan in New York City. However, Civil War General and later 18th President of the United States Ulysses S. Grant and his wife Julia are entombed there above ground.

It appears that St. Francois County has had, until recently, its own tomb mystery — a brick vault where someone had been interred sitting in Bismarck’s old Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Cemetery. Still, nobody in town seemed to know who that someone might be.

Enter “amateur sleuth” Jeanie Devine Medley, who had a keen interest in discovering the answer of whose body laid in the tomb — she was an ancestor of the men with the surname of “Devine” who had built it. Medley, who grew up in Bismarck and now lives in Farmington, gathered the information “in bits and pieces” that eventually led to the answer she sought.