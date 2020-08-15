State, county bicentennials nearing

Next August marks the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s entry as the 24th state in the U.S. The Farmington Museum will be hosting several activities to honor both the state’s and county’s bicentennial celebrations.
As the Show-Me State, Missouri has many rich stories to share about its cultures, industries, geographies and people which make up the many communities and counties of the state. Next December also marks 200 years that the county – named after the St. Francis River – was first officially established.
The board for the Farmington Museum met recently after taking a four-month break due to COVID-19. This was the first meeting held at the two-story white house – located near the library – which is the future home of the museum.
Many ideas were discussed at the meeting with several board members present.
Museum President Melissa Workman said she has reached out to organizations such as the Missouri Humanities Council who provide traveling exhibits. The board requested a few exhibits including a specific one regarding the struggle for statehood which shows the challenges Missouri faced to become a state.
Another possibility is hosting a historical walk with individuals portraying Missouri’s generals.
“We could have a walking tour like we’ve done in the past,” said Workman, “and this time participants would walk by people playing the role of generals who would tell about themselves and their impact on the state.”
She said the board would like to recognize important people from Missouri’s history.
“We also discussed having a history fair,” she said. “Although we don’t have age groups decided yet, there is an interest for high school students to participate in different categories.”
She said prizes would be awarded to encourage participation.
The board is also planning to host guest speakers.
No definite plans have been set. Members are still brainstorming to come up with creative ideas.
“We want to bring a lot of education and fun to the community about the bicentennial,” said Workman. “We have a lot of planning to do and we’re very excited to host activities for the community.”
More decisions regarding Missouri’s and St. Francois County’s bicentennials will be made at the next Farmington Museum meeting on Wednesday.
