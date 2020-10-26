Ste. Gen gets into the 'spirit'

Ste. Genevieve held its annual Déjà Vu Spirit Reunion at Ste. Genevieve Memorial Cemetery Saturday evening.
The final resting place for many of the city’s earliest citizens, for several years the grounds and monuments have been undergoing restoration. This year’s “reunion” featured more than 20 “spirits”. Unlike Halloween, where spirits look like scary ghosts or chain-rattling ghouls, the souls at the Déjà vu Spirit Reunion are local history buffs in period costume who play the parts of local historical figures buried in the cemetery, greeting visitors with the life stories of the deceased.
People were greeted by Mickey Koetting, who played an unnamed spirit for the cemetery and gave a general history primer of the site.
“I’m not any particular person, but I’m going to tell you the story of the cemetery,” she said. “In 1787, the King of Spain gave this plot of land to the Roman Catholic citizens of Ste. Genevieve. This is not the Catholic Cemetery, this is the town cemetery. You have Catholics and Protestants, French and Germans. [We also have] townspeople, people on their way to the Gold Rush in California, people that died on the riverboats and were dropped off at the landing with a note saying this is so-and-so, please bury them.
“You have people that were on the Dr. Franklin II [steamboat] that exploded just north of town in 1852. Citizens went out in the river and grabbed dead bodies and brought them ashore, and any that were unidentifiable, they buried them in a mass grave. Also interred in the cemetery are many graves of Indians.”
Mickey said that there are 3,000-5,000 people that are buried in the cemetery, with only 300 stones left above ground. By 1882, the cemetery was full and closed. The last person buried there was in 1894.
Mickey pointed out some grave structures very unusual for the area. “The box graves are dated between 1811 to 1820. It was fad for that short time period to show off. There’s not a body in those box graves, everyone is buried underground; that style came up the river from New Orleans,” she said.
According to Mickey, Lewis F. Linn, one of Missouri’s earliest U.S. Senators is also buried there and had a peculiar history — after he died.
“He served with Henry Clay and John C. Calhoun,” she said. “When he died in a cholera epidemic, he was buried here. He was buried with great ceremony. In 1905, a big brouhaha came up that there were pigs in the cemetery and they were wallowing. There was no fence around it. The state of Missouri dug up Senator Linn and his wife and moved them out to the new cemetery. In 1935, they put up a fence around the cemetery, so they dug up Senator Linn and brought him back.”
Jack Koetting represented John Scott, a lawyer and the first congressman from Missouri. Scott is also buried in the cemetery. As with all the spirits at the event, he spoke in the first person as the figure he represented.
“I was known to not shy away from duels,” Koetting said. “It was once reported that I invited five different men to a duel before breakfast one day. None of those duels ever happened, however, I was a second for a duel in 1811 between Thomas Crittenden and Dr. Fenwick. In that particular duel, there was only one shot fired, Dr. Fenwick was mortally wounded and died the next morning.
“In 1812, I was designated as the first attorney for the Missouri Territory. In 1816, I became a representative for the Missouri Territory. I traveled by horseback to Washington D.C. It took a month to get there. I was very instrumental in developing a constitution for the territory and presenting that in Washington D.C. I continued in Congress until 1826.”
Gary Scheel played Lt. Col. Joseph Felix St. James, the first man in Southeast Missouri to enlist in the Union Army during the Civil War.
“I became a lawyer by trade, then I got political and wanted to run for office in the state,” he said. “I changed my name to St. James from St. Gemme, at that time French Catholics were not well-respected in parts of the state, so if figured if I changed my name to St. James, on the ballot it looks more like an English name. In 1856, I ran for Attorney General and lost.
“In 1860, I was campaigning for a guy named Abraham Lincoln. I became well-known in this area of the state. Whenever the Civil War started, I shut down my lawyer office and turned it into a recruiting station for people to join the Union Army. I was given the commission by General Fremont as Lieutenant Colonel in the 13th Missouri Infantry.”
St. James died on April 8, 1862, of wounds received in the Battle of Shiloh and was returned to Ste. Genevieve.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
