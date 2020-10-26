Ste. Gen gets into the 'spirit'

“I was known to not shy away from duels,” Koetting said. “It was once reported that I invited five different men to a duel before breakfast one day. None of those duels ever happened, however, I was a second for a duel in 1811 between Thomas Crittenden and Dr. Fenwick. In that particular duel, there was only one shot fired, Dr. Fenwick was mortally wounded and died the next morning.

“In 1812, I was designated as the first attorney for the Missouri Territory. In 1816, I became a representative for the Missouri Territory. I traveled by horseback to Washington D.C. It took a month to get there. I was very instrumental in developing a constitution for the territory and presenting that in Washington D.C. I continued in Congress until 1826.”

Gary Scheel played Lt. Col. Joseph Felix St. James, the first man in Southeast Missouri to enlist in the Union Army during the Civil War.

“I became a lawyer by trade, then I got political and wanted to run for office in the state,” he said. “I changed my name to St. James from St. Gemme, at that time French Catholics were not well-respected in parts of the state, so if figured if I changed my name to St. James, on the ballot it looks more like an English name. In 1856, I ran for Attorney General and lost.