Ste. Gen opens Museum Learning Center

The highlight of Saturday's official ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (SGMLC) was local officials' and scientists' recognition of the “new” dinosaur that has been making the news internationally.

The Parrosaurus missouriensis is a dinosaur discovered in Bollinger County at the Chronister site. The museum and dinosaur finding are under the care of curator Guy Darrough, also internationally known in paleontology circles for decades as a premier fossil collector and preparation expert.

As an integral part of the event, Dr. Peter Makovicky, associate curator of paleontology and chair of the department of geology and Akiko Shinya, chief fossil preparator for the Field Museum in Chicago were on hand to greet the guests and explain the science behind the excavation of the behemoths, and the circuitous route that was taken to get to Parrosaurus missouriensis.

Makovicky spoke during the grand opening.

“In the 1940’s, a local family named the Chronisters were digging a cistern behind their house and came across a number of bones," he said. "As serendipity would have it, there was a geologist nearby from the Missouri Geological Survey, Dan Stewart. He looked at the clay and walked away with the bones. The Chronisters were reimbursed to the tune of $50, which was the value of a cow back then. These bones went to the Smithsonian and were named Parrisaurus missouriensis, at the time identified as a sauropod dinosaur.

“Later on, the property was purchased by Bruce Stinchcomb. Bruce realized the unique potential of this site and its paleontological historic significance. He commenced digging there and allowed Guy access to some of the first excavations there that led to the discovery of some of the fossils you can see in the lab.”

Makovicky said the Chronister site is the best dinosaur locality east of the Great Plains with unique dinosaur species that are only found in Missouri.

In a separate interview, Makovicky elaborated on the fossil find and further potential discoveries in the area.

“It’s an exciting project, because we’re finding dinosaurs — not just bits of dinosaurs — but complete animals and multiple specimens, both younger and adult specimens from Missouri where there are no other dinosaurs. They’re unique to this state, we’re getting this amazing window into geological history of the state. We don’t even know how big the site is, we might just be nibbling at the edges.”

Shinya spoke about the unique challenges of working at the Chronister site.

“Pete was invited down to check out the site in 2016,” she said. “We have gone to the site five times so far. The site is very unique in the sense that the rock is rather wet mud. Usually dinosaurs come from hard rock. The mud is very wet and heavy, making it heavier than usual. Because they’ve been saturated with groundwater all the time, the fossils themselves are very soft and mushy and very fragile. Once they dry, they become very hard but very light. There is a huge learning curve in how to safely extract them from the ground. It’s also unique in the sense there is tremendous help from the local people.”

In an earlier interview, Darrough, a St. Louis native who now lives near Potosi, spoke about his lifelong passion for fossils that he developed as a youth.

“When I was really young, my parents took me and my brothers all over the country and out West,” he said. “They were hunters. My mom and dad would be hunting deer and antelope or something. While they did that, I was out in the ghost towns or the ravines looking for rocks for fossils or minerals. They would also take me to museums. That was something that gave me a spark early on.”

The next big moment in developing Darrough’s passion was meeting and being taken under the tutelage of Dr. Bruce Stinchcomb, a professor of geology.

“In the late 1960s or early '70s (in St. Louis), there was a shopping center named River Roads Mall that had a rock show,” Darrough said. “I saw this one fellow that was dealing with some people about some fossils and I asked him what was going on. He enlightened me on some things, his name was Dr. Bruce Stinchcomb. He asked if I would like to see his collection. I went and looked at his collection and it instantly blew my mind as a youth. I could see these fossils, they were all from Missouri and Illinois. A lot of his new discoveries were from Missouri within a 100 mile radius or so. I got all excited and I thought that I don’t have to go to Australia or New Zealand, I can make all the discoveries I want here. I worked with him and eventually went off to do my own thing while staying in contact with him because he is a fountainhead of knowledge.”

Stinchcomb eventually bought the Chronister site and his protégé Darrough ended up with his own plot to slowly excavate. Darrough and associates worked off and on for 16-17 years and made all kinds of discoveries.

“A bone here and one there, they were all kind of small,” he said. “As time went on, I ended up finding this articulated skeleton of the Missouri dinosaur. Close to it, we could tell some larger bones were starting to happen. At that point I decided to contact the Field Museum, a friend of mine knew the head paleontologist there.

“They came down with a big crew and did a lot of digging and found a lot of bones. A lot of them were great big turtles. The second time they came down, they found a complete tail, vertebra and two arms with the hands. The thumbs on the Missouri dinosaur are spikes. They are not an articulated thumb. They found the skull. About a month and half ago, they pulled out this big piece of the dinosaur, it was huge — they had to use an excavator.”

At this point after decades of work at the Chronister site, the last few years Darrough’s work has shifted to putting together the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center and taking care of the Chronister site for the Field Museum staff to do the excavations.

“We are calling this the Official Missouri Dinosaur Visitor Site,” he said. “The only place you are going to see any Missouri Dinosaur real pieces will be here or the Field Museum.”

At the laboratory in Ste. Genevieve, Darrough talks about the “jacket” of a juvenile Missouri dinosaur on display that he will be working on.

“This looks like a jumble of bones, but it’s really a set of vertebra, a shoulder blade and there’s parts of a skull,” he said. “This is a juvenile, which in many cases is rarer than a full size adult. I only put two and two together about a year ago that all those small bones that we have been finding there, chances are that those bones go to this.

“We’ll probably start working on a single vertebrate here, it could take a month to pull it out and put it back together. It’s not like I want to get this done in a year. It’s bringing people in and they can see it being worked on. I don’t care if it takes five years, because it promotes the museum.”

Darrough stressed that he asked Makovicky to make sure that he is the one who found Missouri’s first articulated dinosaur skeleton.

“That’s something that me and my crew did and nobody can take that away from us,” Darrough said. "I have found so many lifeforms that are new to science. I do have my name with a lot of very important scientists on scientific papers. Sometimes my name is first, it just depends. Usually I am the one that makes a discovery. To me, it is important to have my name right there. With this discovery right here, my name is right after Pete Makovicky’s. That is the biggest seal of approval you can get.

“My other discoveries are usually invertebrate animals that are new to paleontology. I’m going on 20. I’ve got my own drawer in the Smithsonian. You open it up and everything in there is new to science. They are usually 400-500 million years old, Cambrian and Ordovician animals. They’re usually the type of fossils like cephalopods or squid type of animals; gastropods, which are snails; and these animals called paleoloricates, which are Chiton like (marine molluscs) but they are longer and have more plates. I’ve been all over the world looking for fossils. I had my Land Rover hijacked in Morocco the last time I was over there, I’m not going back.”

As age catches up with Darrough, he has great concerns about the future of his work with no young people seemingly interested in taking up the work that he does, things that cannot necessarily be taught in college classes or books.

“The knowledge that Bruce (Stinchcomb) has and the knowledge I have from him, there’s only two other people in Missouri that has that knowledge and we’re all getting old. That knowledge, when we go, it’s gone. When I was young, I had that spark and nothing was going to stop me. While all my buddies were in hot cars and this and that, I was all over finding everything I could find. That’s why we have ‘Learning Center’ tacked on to the name. Somehow there has to be some kids excited like I was.

“I try to explain to teachers. If you want to discover a new beetle or insect right here in Ste. Genevieve, learn what is under the logs and rocks here. Then go out for a couple of months and turn over logs and rocks more. All of a sudden they’re going to go, ‘The lines and the colors on that beetle are totally different. It’s a new species of beetle.’ It’s out there.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.