Take a look at life during the Civil War at Felix Valle House Saturday

On Saturday, Ste. Genevieve will look a little different with Civil War-era camps and displays at the Felix Valle House.

The event is being sponsored by the Ste. Genevieve Missouri Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Camp 326. The Camp is named after Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Felix St. James of the 13th Missouri Infantry. St. James, a lifelong resident of Ste. Genevieve, was wounded at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee, and died two days later on April 8, 1862.

The camp and displays will be set up at the Felix Valle House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving visitors the experience of what their first day in camp was like during the Civil War. Gary Scheel, a council member of the SUVCW, said guests will get to see different displays set up, hear about Civil War soldiers who originated from the area, see wooden rifles, and kids can learn how to march,

“It would be like the first day a soldier would enlist in the Civil War,” Scheel explained.

There will also be handouts resembling what people may have seen during the Civil War at the displays, as well as a recruiting booth for the Ste. Genevieve Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

During the event, there will also be a reenactment of a bank raid on the corner of Main Street and Merchant Street of the Merchant Bank raid at 11 a.m., with music proceeding the demonstration at 10:30 a.m.

According to Scheel, the reenactment consists on narration, as well as a 10 to 15 minutes reenactment of what happened during the raid.

The raid occurred during the night of Aug. 15, 1861, as a military force of 250 Zouaves in the 8th Missouri Infantry Regiment and an artillery with 13 men came to Ste. Genevieve from Cape Girardeau under the command of Major John McDonald, and were guided into town by St. James. The money taken from the bank was brought to St. Louis.

“The raid is a small reenactment,” said Scheel.

While the number in the original raid had 250 members coming from Cape Girardeau, Scheel said the reenactment troop will be smaller. It will also have audience participation.

“Because it was not a well-received thing when they took the money out. A lot of these people who lived in town, this was their money.”

While Merchant’s Bank is no longer around, the reenactment will take place at a location near the bank. The former bank manager, Firman A. Rozier, a prominent member of the Rozier family, agreed only to release the money as long as he could accompany the men to St. Louis. A total of $58,313.30 was deposited in St. Louis.

The Ste. Genevieve division will not be the only group of SUVCW participating. Scheel said members from De Soto and Union will also be in attendance.

The event is family friendly and is free to the public. If there are any questions, Scheel can be reached at 573-702-4584 or by email at somewhere1@sbcglobal.net.