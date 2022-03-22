Train lecture Wednesday night at Farmington firehouse

Once upon a time, St. Francois and surrounding counties were crisscrossed by dozens of trains carrying passengers and freight by the ton, building the economic infrastructure, providing widespread employment and contributing to family and historical lore.

The gloried past of the Southeast Missouri regional train system will be presented by local author Ralph Hughes during a St. Francois County Historical Society lecture in the training room of the Farmington Fire House 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The public is welcome to attend the lecture and PowerPoint, which will take about 35 minutes followed by a Q&A session.

Hughes said he is close to finishing the second of what is planned to be a four-volume set about trains of Southeast Missouri. At the night’s lecture, he’ll be selling copies of his first train book which came out last summer, “The Railroads of Southeast Missouri: Volume I.”

It consists of more than 250 pages of history and photographs of the Missouri Pacific Railroad, St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway, Union Pacific Railroad, and Missouri Southern Railroad.

Hughes said the lecture is sure to be of interest to anyone with a passion for trains, a curiosity for how cities were built and a fascination with local history in general. His interest in trains started when he was 5 years old.

“One of my grandmothers moved up to Knob Lick. She retired in ’62, I was 5 years old and I stayed there during summers. Our ‘air conditioning’ back then was to open windows a little wider, and I remember lying in bed and hearing the train whistle travel through the night,” he said. “She only lived, like, a block away from the tracks. So I just have a lot of fond memories of hearing that train and walking down the tracks.”

For more information about the lecture or his books, Hughes can be reached at 573-701-4129 or by email at RalphHughes14@gmail.com.

