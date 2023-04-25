The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site was abuzz on Saturday with Turner Brigade Civil War reenactors and visitors — including Cub Scouts and hundreds of other students who had seen demonstrations the day before, such as fourth graders from Roosevelt Elementary in Farmington, eighth graders from De Soto and middle schoolers from Arcadia Valley.

Saturday was designated as the annual "Spring Drill" for local Civil War reenactors. Beginning about 9 a.m. with brigade formation, the various companies of the unit performed drills according to their military duties.

Tri-annually, the Turner Brigade Civil War Reenactors participate in the official Civil War reenactment detailing the September 1864 Battle of Pilot Knob at Ft. Davidson. It’s reenacted every three years at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, with the next reenactment set for September 2024.

Saturday’s reenacting exercises involved drilling, mustering, firing and education for the crowd of “civilians.”

Before seeing the remains of the fort, many visitors toured the on-site museum and watched a short video detailing the battle of Pilot Knob. The scouts were able to roam through the ruins of the Ft. Davidson site, read the informational placards placed strategically throughout the grounds, and even enter the crater that remains from the September 1864 explosion when Union Soldiers, after a day of pitched battle, destroyed the armaments remaining in Ft. Davidson just before they abandoned the fort in the dead of night, breaking through Confederate lines to safety.

The visitors were able to watch as one group of reenactors marched onto the battlefield and ran through a series of commands ranging from soldier placement while marching, to firing while in pitched battle. Another group of reenactors manned two cannons and occasionally the boom of cannon fire rang out, adding realism to the day. Included in the group of militia re-enactors was a young boy of about 11 years old.

The Turner Brigade Civil War reenactors also presented several "stations" of Civil War activities to the kids, who in addition to touring the on-site visitors' center museum, met with “engineers”; watched infantry drills and artillery demonstrations; heard about the Western Sanitary Commission, which cared for the military sick, dying and dead; learned about women's roles as civilians during the era; and saw a collection of Civil War-period toys.

Cub Scouts from Pack 423 wandered through the militia encampment Saturday until they found Assistant Cub Master and Union Sergeant Chris Warren of the First Missouri Engineers, who was re-enacting and drilling for the day with his wife, Twyla, and his daughter and fellow scout, Abbie, 9, who are also Civil War re-enactors.

Warren led the scouts in military drills and “enlisted” those who were old enough to serve in the Union ranks.

Abbie, who is a Bear scout, assisted in demonstrating the 1860s period toys such as a "buzz saw," "Jacob's ladder," various rag and hankie dolls, and even some of her "school books" including a 1830s McGuffey Reader.

Warren and his reenacting friend, Cpl. Andrew Porter, explained how engineers designed and built fortifications like Fort Davidson, requirements of being an "engineer", and some of the soldiers' personal equipment. Other Turner members explained the importance of marching, loading and firing, and much more.

A "Civil War Show & Tell" gave the public a chance to see soldier's gear, what they ate on the march and engineering tools.

When asked what part of the experience was their favorite, 8-year-old Cub Scout Drew Northrup replied, “Visiting the crater.” Another scout, 11-year-old Alex Northrup, couldn’t pick a favorite experience. “I’d do all of it again,” he said.

More information on Civil War living histories and events in the area can be gotten by contacting Chris Warren at the_civilwar_guy@yahoo.com