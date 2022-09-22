Union Retreat auto tour Saturday

Visitors to Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site often ask what happened following the battle and subsequent escape of the Union forces. In 1995, a map was developed showing the retreat and on Saturday, visitors can follow interpreters along the route taken by retreating Union forces, while learning more about the retreat and the several points of interest along the way.

The tour follows the route from the historic site to Leasburg, stopping at interpretation points along the way and for lunch in Sullivan. It will then return to the site via Highway 185, stopping at Potosi to interpret General Shelby’s activities there, which were happening at the same time as the battle in Pilot Knob.

Each visitor will follow the lead car as they move from each stop. Two 10-person vans will be available for seniors and others who would like to attend but are unable to drive themselves. Everyone attending should RSVP by calling 573-546-3454 or emailing bryan.bethel@dnr.mo.gov and letting him know if they will need a seat in the van or will be driving themselves.

Timeline:

8:30 a.m. – Get organized and give participants maps or van assignments.

9 a.m. – Leave Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.

9:20 a.m. – Arrive at Caledonia. Stop at city fairgrounds on Webster Road to interpret the interaction of Shelby’s cavalry and Ewing’s command.

9:30 a.m. – Proceed to Palmer on Highway Z.

10 a.m. – Arrive at Palmer. Stop at Palmer church and spring. Interpret rest stop and massacre of six militia men left at the town. Proceed to Palmer Cemetery and visit Civil War veteran graves.

10:30 a.m. – Proceed to Huzzah Conservation Area.

11:30 a.m. – Arrive at Huzzah Conservation Area. Stop at shooting range parking lot to interpret the retreat up the Huzzah valley into the town of Leasburg. Proceed to Leasburg.

Noon – Arrive at Leasburg. Interpret battle and relief from Union forces arriving from Rolla.

12:30 p.m. – Proceed to Sullivan. Stop for lunch.

1-2 p.m. – Eat lunch.

2 p.m. – Proceed to Potosi via Highway 185.

2:40 p.m. – Arrive at Potosi. Stop at Walmart parking lot and interpret the activities of General Shelby in Potosi as the battle was going on in Pilot Knob. Proceed back to the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site.

3:30 p.m. – Arrive at the historic site and end program.

This is the last event in the site’s 2022 Living History Saturdays and Event Passport series. Site team members will be in their period dress and will offer special guided tours of the fort and the battlefield. The site will also host special presentations from reenactors and historical skill demonstrators.

As an added bonus, visitors attending this series will receive an event passport free of charge to have the opportunity to receive a VIP pass for the next reenactment in September 2024. Visitors who attend this event and also attended the five previous events in the series will have their name put in the drawing for six special VIP passes for the reenactment.

For more information, contact the site’s museum at 573-546-3454. The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple in Pilot Knob.