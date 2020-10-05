USS Cole namesake driven by uncommon valor

On Aug. 25, 1941, Cole enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve for the duration of the national emergency. He was sent to Parris Island, S.C., for training, where his proficiency with the French horn marked him as a logical candidate for Field Music School — a “field music” being the Marine Corps equivalent of a bugler.

After completing Field Music School, he was transferred to the 1st Marines, 1st Marine Division. On Aug. 7, 1942, he found himself wading ashore with his buddies of Company H, 2d Battalion, on the beaches of Guadalcanal, the first American offensive of World War II.

Field Music First Class Cole had not been very happy about being assigned as a field music. His friends had often heard him complain that he had joined a fighting outfit to fight, not blow a horn. Consequently, when a regular machine gunner of his unit fell wounded, he assumed the role of gunner and acquitted himself in such a manner as to win the praise of his commanding officer.

Immediately after the Guadalcanal campaign, Cole submitted a request to have his rating changed from field music and to allow him to perform the regular duties of a private first class in the weapons company to which he was assigned. His request was disapproved, “due to a shortage of field musics.” He returned to the United States on Feb. 2, 1943, still saddled with his bugle.

