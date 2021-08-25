Vietnam Wall run planned Sept. 17-18

Veterans in Defense of Liberty’s Liberty Riders of America Division is hosting the Third Annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run 2021, with a leg that includes Fredericktown.

This two-day veterans motorcycle event begins on Sept. 17 — National POW/MIA Recognition Day — and continues Sept. 18. The weekend event will honor America’s POW-MIAs, fallen and all Vietnam veterans.

During the 2019 Wall Run, Gov. Mike Parson presented a proclamation recognizing the annual Vietnam Wall Run as the Official Missouri Ride for Remembrance.

This statewide motorcycle run will ride to veterans’ events and the Missouri National Veterans’ Memorial in Perryville, which has a wall identical to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

A ceremony with guest speakers will follow, featuring keynote speaker and Medal of Honor recipient Patrick Henry Brady, who was a Dust Off pilot in Vietnam and is the most highly-decorated veteran living.

A special guest is also slated to be “The Saluting Marine,” veteran Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers, USMC. Chambers has become known to the world for standing at attention for hours during the Rolling Thunder event held each spring in Washington D.C. to honor veterans and raise awareness for POW/MIA issues.