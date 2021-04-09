Volunteers wanted to help clean up Pilot Knob battlefield

Volunteers throughout Missouri are teaming up with the American Battlefield Trust to aid in the maintenance and restoration of six Show-Me State battlefields and historic sites as part of the 25th annual Park Day — a nationwide, hands-on preservation event.
Park Day is scheduled for Saturday but as sites consider weather and local public health guidelines, they may choose to participate in the event on an alternative date. Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, for instance, is scheduled for April 17.
Projects will take place chiefly outdoors and all sites will encourage volunteers to wear a mask that covers both mouth and nose, maintain six feet of social distance from other participants, make use of hand washing stations or sanitizer and resist sharing equipment. Volunteers will receive reusable Trust water bottles, and some sites will provide lunch or refreshments. A local historian may also be present to discuss the unique role of the site in our national story.
Missouri volunteers interested in participating in Park Day are encouraged to contact the individual sites listed below:
Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, Pilot Knob, 10 a.m.
Contact: Brick Autry at brick.autry@dnr.mo.gov
Volunteers will help park staff host a local Civil War reenactor group as they hold their spring drill on the battlefield — they will also guide visitors and assist with paperwork and cleanup.
Since its inception in 1996, Park Day has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities bound by their dedication to give back to their communities and keep our nation’s heritage pristine. The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America’s hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 53,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.