 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington State Park hosts Missouri Bicentennial Weekend
0 comments
top story

Washington State Park hosts Missouri Bicentennial Weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Washington State Park hosts Missouri Bicentennial Weekend

Every state park and historic site is depicted in the Missouri State Parks bicentennial quilt, which will be on display Saturday during bicentennial events at Washington State Park near De Soto.

 Missouri State Parks

This weekend, Washington State Park staff invites the public to commemorate Missouri's bicentennial year on Saturday and Sunday with a guided petroglyph tour, living history activity and a viewing of the Missouri State Parks Commemorative Bicentennial Quilt.

Missouri State Parks staff and volunteers worked to create a quilt representing each Missouri state park and historic site. The quilt will be on display 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at The Thunderbird Lodge located in the park.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, interpretive staff will lead a one-hour guided tour at the petroglyph site at 2 p.m., followed by a “Life in the 1800s” living history activity and bicentennial quilt display from 6-7:30 p.m. at the campground amphitheater.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Washington State Park is located 10 miles south of De Soto and 15 miles north of Potosi on State Highway 21. For more information about the event, call Washington State Park at 636-586-5768.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pedaling the Trail of Tears
History

Pedaling the Trail of Tears

  • Updated

Each year, a group of Cherokee descendants take the 950-mile journey along the Trail of Tears to follow the path their ancestors made on foot.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News