Washington State Park hosts Missouri Bicentennial Weekend

This weekend, Washington State Park staff invites the public to commemorate Missouri's bicentennial year on Saturday and Sunday with a guided petroglyph tour, living history activity and a viewing of the Missouri State Parks Commemorative Bicentennial Quilt.

Missouri State Parks staff and volunteers worked to create a quilt representing each Missouri state park and historic site. The quilt will be on display 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at The Thunderbird Lodge located in the park.

On Saturday, interpretive staff will lead a one-hour guided tour at the petroglyph site at 2 p.m., followed by a “Life in the 1800s” living history activity and bicentennial quilt display from 6-7:30 p.m. at the campground amphitheater.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Washington State Park is located 10 miles south of De Soto and 15 miles north of Potosi on State Highway 21. For more information about the event, call Washington State Park at 636-586-5768.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

