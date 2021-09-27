WATCH NOW: Battle of Pilot Knob draws crowds

The Farleys also brought with them a wagon that provided a refreshment many people take for granted today — coffee.

“We also have a reproduction of a coffee wagon which, during the war, would do 108 gallons of coffee an hour,” he said. “Ours was made by the Chase and Sanborn Company in 1961 to help celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the war. We are in the process of restoring it while we are making coffee and giving it away.

“Before the Covid, my wife and I had used to do about 25 reenactments a year and travelled a little over 30,000 miles. Between now and the end of November we still have seven events to do.”

Hal McNeal and his son Eric of Boonville took part in the battle with their cannon. They are part of a group of reenactors from Central Missouri and were acting as Confederates as part of the Collins Battery, named after Missourian Richard Collins.

“I started on this in 1985,” Hal said. “We have an 1841 Mountain Howitzer on an 1861 carriage. We can move it with two horses about anywhere we want to go. The cannon works with a seven-man crew."