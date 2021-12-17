WATCH NOW: BICENTENNIAL: Commissioner looks ahead to SFC’s next 5-20 years

With 200 years of history behind the county, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher talked about the future of the county and shared some of the ideas he has to help it progress.

“I look from five to 20 years ahead,” he said. “When it gets out there, it gets kind of foggy.”

A near future project in the northern end of the county, Gallaher speaks about the building of the Berry Road Bridge, something that has been sorely needed since the demolition of the old bridge in 2014.

“We have already spent $280,000 on a design,” he said. “We definitely will be building that bridge, especially with these new infrastructure bills coming through. They might as well have had the Berry Road Bridge name on them.”

As part of the project, Gallaher said they will be repaving Berry Road from Bonne Terre to Route JJ.

“We will hopefully be reducing the number of at-grade crossings up there and changing that traffic flow, because it’s very dangerous,” he said. “My personal view is that we are going to be seeing a lot of development up there.

“We have seen and will see more growth in what I call the northwest corridor of the county. There will be new housing and new businesses up there. There’s a major quarry going in up there. There is a concrete plant that is built. I think those will drive new housing up there.

“Jefferson County has a population of 240,000. We have 67,000. They only have about 50% more land than we have. Proportionally, people per acre, they’re more densely populated. That and their planning and zoning laws will drive people south. You come here and build and you don’t have to have an inspector for everything you do.”

There has been some discussion of an overpass at St. Francois State Park to remove the at-grade crossings on US 67.

“I would love to see one there,” Gallaher said. “As part of the MoDOT Transportation Advisory Committee we turn that in every year, that’s one of my big ones. It’s never discussed.”

Another project in the pipeline is some work planned on a property already owned by the county. Gallaher is working on the idea of renovating the old MoDOT garage on Raider Road just south of Bonne Terre for multiple uses.

“We are thinking of uses for that satellite building,” he said. “We have a lot of property there. What started it was the need of a second location for our computer services for backup.

“I’ve looked at a dozen buildings and I’ve driven these towns looking for buildings. Anything that I liked would have cost more than $1 million. This, for $250,000, we can have it looking sharp and very functional. It’s the idea that the northern part of the county gets better service.”

Among other uses, a part of that building may become a mini-station for the sheriff’s department.

“They need a place in that end of the county where deputies can stop and warm up, microwave a sandwich, whatever they need,” Gallaher said. “They don’t have to drive all the way to Farmington to do their reports.”

Meanwhile in the county seat of Farmington, Gallaher says that office space has been the consistent problem he has had as his responsibility for the county’s buildings.

“We are in the process now of designing an addition of the Juvenile Detention Center, they need more office space,” he said. “In the process, we are building that addition big enough that they will take those offices out of the Weber Road Facility and move them. It could be that we will move the commission there.”

Gallaher is constantly thinking of various scenarios to try and alleviate the growing need for more office space for all of the elected officials. One interesting scenario is how he thinks about moving the paper storage.

“The courthouse is 21% paper storage,” he said. “I’m thinking of moving that storage out and put offices in the basement, that’s where most of that is. Right now, there is a water sprinkler system over the paper records. That’s a big issue. I looked at going to dry storage and dry fire suppression and it’s hugely expensive.

“We have property here under the parking lot. If we dig a basement under the parking lot that you can park on top of, we could put in an 80’ x 100’ basement there. The IT guy said it will be a safe place to put the servers. Somebody else said that it would be the storm shelter we need. I would lose one parking place because the far corner would need a safety exit and a vent shaft. It’s one of those far out there possibilities if there’s no other way to go.”

Gallaher has two issues with the project. They don’t know where all the utilities are and how high the water table is in a town notorious for its many springs.

When asked about the cost of the structure, Gallaher mentioned that buying any property nearby and building the correct structure would also be extremely expensive.

“We do have to be close for the records,” he said. “They can’t be going out to Weber Road or somewhere every time they need to search the records.”

A major project in the works for St. Francois County that still has a long ways to go is the 140-acre Owl Creek Park outside of Desloge. Gallaher said when finished, it will be a very family-friendly park.

“We’ll have a walking trail, biking trail and probably an equestrian trail,” he said. “We’ll have fishing and boating. It’s become a major project.”

Gallaher is very optimistic about the growth of St. Francois County throughout all of its municipalities.

“I foresee a lot more growth coming, I think we’ll become a stronger county economically,” he said. “I think we are in a very positive place. Growth feeds on itself. More people come here. More doctors, dentists; more stores and hospitals, whatever you need will be here.

“The people that live in Reynolds or Iron Counties that find themselves in Farmington three times a month anyway are going to retire here. Why not? We’ve got what they need or do, they can get an apartment or retirement villa and live here and sell the farm or whatever. They will move here. The more people move in, the more services you are going to see here.

“We talk about the growth of Farmington. Say you live in another county and don’t want to live in a big town. You want to live in one of the smaller towns. You go to Park Hills or Bismarck or closer to where you were, but you are still in driving distance of Farmington every day. I see the towns around us gaining by that, too. You are closer to your doctor and maybe want to eat out a couple times a week. I see these other towns benefitting from that.”

Gallaher is certainly aware of the criticisms of the management of the county and is always looking to improve the way it is run.

“Everybody talks about how we need to act like a First Class County,” he said. “We are trying to, but that’s not an overnight switch. We are doing things and getting everything going. It’s a work in progress and will be forever. Things change.”

