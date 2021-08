WATCH NOW: Jour de Fete sees large turnout

Jour de Fete was held in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve over the weekend.

Hundreds of visitors came out to the annual celebration Saturday and Sunday to enjoy live music, delicious festival fare, beer gardens, and a plethora of vendors selling a wide variety of items. Tours of many of the area’s historic sites were offered as well.

The new Ste. Genevieve Trolley was put to good use as event-goers took rides to the many festivities in different parts of town.

The festival took place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve.

Last year’s Jour de Fete was canceled due to pandemic precautions.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

