WATCH NOW: (Video added) Former Bob-a-Rino's building torn down

A building with a rich history finally came down on Wednesday in downtown Farmington.
The brick building at 11 N. Jefferson had a rear wall collapse on June 30, and was finally demolished this week. One of the last businesses of note that inhabited it was Bob-a-Rino’s Pizza.
Farmington Development Services Director Tim Porter said that the building was no longer usable.
“The building was under renovation,” he said. “The new owner was working with an architect and a structural engineer, because they recognized that the building needed some shoring up. We don’t know what the final cause was on that back wall collapsing, but once that happened, the structural integrity was in question.
“The owner had the building insured and the insurance company had a structural engineer come in and inspect it. We recognized that the building was going to have to come down."
He said there were a couple of issues that they don’t normally run into.
"First, it was in close proximity to two buildings. Second, the owner had to wait on the insurance company, and trying to find somebody that assume the risk of a close proximity demolition for the owner was a challenge. He ended up having a contractor out of St. Louis that does this sort of thing.”
The company specializes in demolitions in the older parts of St. Louis dismantling row houses or commercial buildings that are separated only by walls. Getting the contractor to Farmington also took some time.
“We have a dangerous building ordinance and this building was under the requirements,” Porter explained. “He did the best that he could under the circumstances to try to get it done as quickly as he could.
Porter said that they were not specifically worried about a further collapse of the building on its own, however the prospect of an earthquake event or a heavy snow could have led to a complete collapse.
Local businessman and historian Jon Cozean had multiple past connections with the building.
“It’s a least 100 years or older. Herb Marty had his newspaper shop there. He was the distributor for the St. Louis newspapers in Farmington. So if you got the Post-Dispatch, Globe-Democrat and the Star-Times, they all came through there and the paperboys all worked there. I worked there for about five years as a paperboy. They would roll up the papers when they all came in, then we would go on our routes.”
The Cozean family owned the building when he returned to the area in 1983. Even then, he had concerns about the building.
“When the first tenants moved out, I improved it a little bit,” he said. “The thing that bothered me — the walls of bricks — a lot of those bricks were actually made in the area.
"They were getting soft and were deteriorating. I had one wall tuck-pointed next to the next building over, which used to be the Western Auto Store. The other side, I added another row of bricks about half way up to shore up that wall. When you rubbed the bricks, the stuff would come off in your hands. A lot of that brick was made in the 1830s and '40s, it was hard telling how old that brick was.
“It had an apartment upstairs and for a while, one of my employees lived up there. I was very suspicious of the building, I didn’t feel comfortable with them living there. When they moved out, I wouldn’t let anybody else move up there.”
The Cozeans sold the building to a tenant that had a restaurant there.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
