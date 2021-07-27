WATCH NOW: Warren family shares love of history with kids

The Warren Family — Chris, Twyla and 7-year-old Abbie — came out to the Bonne Terre Memorial Library on Saturday for a show-and-tell, Civil War historical program.
The local trio travel all around Missouri presenting programs to all kinds of different groups.
Chris has a master's degree in Civil War military history, has been studying Civil War history since he was 7 and has been in uniform since he was 15, so for about 26 years. Twyla joined him in 2006 and Abbie participated in her first program in February 2014 when she was only 2 months old.
"We are going to show you a common setup of the Civil War soldier," Chris said. "Some of the ladies' clothing and maybe a little bit of their role and some of the things that the kids would have had because most times, people tend to focus either on the soldiers or the homefront and they don't blend it together."
Chris said to get a better understanding of American history, one must understand soldiers were fighting but they had families back home. He said it is important to know what families were having to do and what they were having to deal with.
"We have a common 'A' tent or wedge tent set up," Chris said. "Usually a tent this size would have to accommodate about four guys. Your smallest unit in the military during the 1860s was called a comrade of fours.
"You would have slept together, you would have eaten together, everything — together."
Chris said those units were very tight-knit or they would learn to be real quick. He said if one of them was to die it really created a mess within the group.
"Like I said, if you are eating together, each person is going to be issued some stuff and you are going to throw it all together," Chris said. "It's kind of going to be like a little family unit, if you will."
Inside the tent, you would find a gum blanket — so named because it had water-repelling gum coating one side — and a wool blanket. Chris said if you were lucky enough and it was haying season or you found a farm, you could make a nice bed from straw or hay.
"I have my flaps tied back," Chris said. "Sometimes you would even roll up the sides if you could at all and put them up to where the breeze would get in there because it gets really hot in the summer and really cold in the winter. So yes it's not that comfortable. It's not comfortable sleeping in the mud, you're going to have to take my word on it."
Chris said wool is not that warm, especially when temperatures drop below zero.
During his time as a reenactor Chris is the corporal of his unit in the Army Corps of Engineers.
"The engineers during the Civil War would have designed the military fortifications," Chris said. "They would have placed the big cannons inside the forts. They would have built obstacles to slow down the enemy. They would have repaired railroads."
Chris said his third great-grandfather and his third great-grandfather's brother were in the engineers during the Civil War and he often portrays their unit in reenactments.
"The only problem was, I did a little bit better and I bumped up higher in rank," Chris said. "He only made private throughout the war. They went through Georgia with General Sherman. They laid down pontoon bridges, basically canvas (and) wood-framed boats that they could float out and lay planks of boards across and could move about three tons across those bridges at a time."
Chris said once everything was across the bridge they would take it down, fold it up, and get them on a wagon to keep going. He said they were very mobile units.
"To be in the engineers you had to have a trade," Chris said. "You had to know how to read and write, which a lot of guys didn't know how to do during that time. Usually, most of these guys were educated."
Chris said those who could read and write would carry little books and journals in their knapsack. He carries an account that has special meaning to him.
"This is actually the account of what my grandfather did with General Sherman," Chris said. "I took the original regimental history and tried to word it into what he would have been thinking and what he would have been doing that day."
Chris said his grandfather disappeared in February 1863 and showed back up in March, but he was missing for three or four weeks.
"He had actually just gotten married in 1863 before they got shipped further south, that is the only blot on his military history," Chris said. "He was docked pay when he returned. I found out when they got married he left the Army, ran off down the road about 10 miles south of Arcadia, (he) ends up getting married and made sure his wife was with her family, then went back to the military."
Chris said the reason his third great-grandfather went to the military in the first place was because his little brother enlisted.
"He didn't want his little brother not taken care of, so he ran off and joined up too," Chris said. "They left their only sister with the grandparents and they ran off to war."
Chris continued, showing personal items a soldier would have used at that time, such as a straight razor, soap, collapsible metal cups, mirror, matches, candles, possibly a toothbrush and of course, the weapons.
Abbie gave a demonstration of kids' toys of the period such as Jacob's ladder, cup and ball and different dolls. One doll shown would have had a sentimental attachment to the children.
"When their dads went away to war they maybe would have gotten one of their dad's hankies and their mom made them a hankie doll," Abbie said. "The grandmas, sometimes for the babies, would stick a piece of candy or something in their (the doll's) head so they could sit there (during church) and suck on it. Also, if you drop it on the floor, it won't make a noise."
Abbie said girls and boys played with different things because they did not get to play together.
Twyla then gave some insights into the fashion of the 1800s.
"As you see, she is kind of dressed like miniature woman, most of the times that's the way it was," Twyla said, gesturing to Abbie. "The little boys would wear something similar to what daddy would wear and the little girls would wear something similar to the mother."
Twyla said babies, since the gender was not known ahead of time, would wear the same little white gowns.
"A lot of times they wore these until they were potty-trained," Twyla said. "Another reason I had seen was because they considered them a lot of times as little angels. A lot of times, you had a lot of infant deaths and so, until they got to being up where they were walking and talking and stuff, they were afraid they would lose them. They would be little angels until then."
Twyla said women would wear a day dress without a hoop skirt to do housework or visit with friends, but for proper wear, there were many more layers added to the wardrobe. After running through a description of each layer, there were approximately 10 layers to the outfit — and there could be more, depending on how many petticoats the woman decided to add.
At the end of the discussion, Chris said there is something about the American Civil War most people do not realize.
"Over 50,000 Canadians fought in the American Civil War," Chris said. "We had five generals that were Canadian. We had 29 Medal of Honor recipients that were Canadian during the Civil War and we had probably 5,000 to 6,000 deaths."
Twyla, who is from Canada, and Chris both have ancestors who fought in the Civil War.
"You have to remember that Canada was part of Great Britain and was trying to stay neutral but was siding more southern," Chris said. "But the majority of Canadians were more towards the northern persuasion of things and contributed significantly."
Chris said recently, in Ontario, a large monument was dedicated to the Canadians who helped out during the war.
"Her (Twyla's) great-great-great-grandfather was an American who fought with the Pennsylvania cavalry as a blacksmith and his granddaughter went across into Ontario and married a Canadian so that is how that line came about," Chris said. "It kind of comes full circle on that aspect.
"What we are trying to make people realize is that it wasn’t just Americans. I mean even now in the United States Army, you do not have to be an American citizen to serve in the United States Army."
