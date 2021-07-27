WATCH NOW: Warren family shares love of history with kids

"When their dads went away to war they maybe would have gotten one of their dad's hankies and their mom made them a hankie doll," Abbie said. "The grandmas, sometimes for the babies, would stick a piece of candy or something in their (the doll's) head so they could sit there (during church) and suck on it. Also, if you drop it on the floor, it won't make a noise."

Abbie said girls and boys played with different things because they did not get to play together.

Twyla then gave some insights into the fashion of the 1800s.

"As you see, she is kind of dressed like miniature woman, most of the times that's the way it was," Twyla said, gesturing to Abbie. "The little boys would wear something similar to what daddy would wear and the little girls would wear something similar to the mother."

Twyla said babies, since the gender was not known ahead of time, would wear the same little white gowns.

"A lot of times they wore these until they were potty-trained," Twyla said. "Another reason I had seen was because they considered them a lot of times as little angels. A lot of times, you had a lot of infant deaths and so, until they got to being up where they were walking and talking and stuff, they were afraid they would lose them. They would be little angels until then."