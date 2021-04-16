WWII veteran recalls good old days

"I don’t know how many years it didn’t come with the car. One of the first air-conditioned cars we sold was to A.J. Butterfield of Butterfield’s Florist. Later on we put in the ones underneath the dash.

“The first tape player I put in was a big one and I had to put the speakers in. It was a big job. Dr. George Watkins said ‘I want this to play my tapes while I’m driving back and forth to learn about things.'”

At that time, many auto dealers offered a number of special services to meet the needs of local residents.

“When we started the dealership there, we kept two Missouri Pacific buses in there,” Wade said. “They were called 'local buses' and they would bring people from St. Louis. We kept them warm where they would start. It was the fire station too. We kept two fire trucks there. If we heard a whistle, we started them. They were open cab trucks.

“We were open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Everybody that was going to Fredericktown went through town. We fixed tires and things all night long. We had three gas pumps and a full-time man at night to answer phones and pump gas. When Karsch was built, we went to regular hours. At the same time, the fire trucks were moved.”

For many years, Wade’s business also serviced out-of-town customers.