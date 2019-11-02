In late October, Mineral Area College hosted a team of people from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) for an accreditation visit.
It is the goal of colleges and universities to obtain and hold accreditation for the benefit of the students at the educational institution.
Accreditation of a college or university gives students the possibility of transferring to other places to continue higher education.
“This is so important to the locals because being an accredited university allows the students of the college the ability to transfer,” Dr. Diana Stuart, dean of arts and sciences, said. “We had a visit from the HLC that was made up of four peer reviewers. They are four people much like us who are employed at community colleges.”
Stuart went on to explain that a visit from the HLC is much more than just a two-day visit from the nonprofit organization and that a lot of work must be done prior to the visit.
“A portfolio is put together in advance with reports from the college,” said Stuart. “The portfolio this time for this visit was just shy of 200 pages.”
The prepared documentation took about two years to compile, and Stuart gave an enormous amount of credit to Leslie Evans, accreditation and assessment coordinator. Evans is the main force in gathering all the data for the portfolio.
“Her organization, planning and involvement is monumental in making the HLC visit a success,” commented Stuart.
The two-day visit from the HLC is thought of as a “clarify and verify” visit for the information that is reviewed ahead of time in the portfolio.
Many meetings with different “stakeholder groups” within the college take place with the team from HLC during the visit which is part of the “clarification and verification” process.
You have free articles remaining.
Almost everyone on campus is involved in this visit, from students to employees, which makes it a community affair.
“We had around 150 students participate in the meetings that were opened to students,” said Stuart. “The team from HLC said that they have seen much bigger campuses with not as quite as big of a turnout from the students.”
“During the visit we received really great support from our faculty,” continued Stuart. “The community of Mineral Area College really came through.”
MAC will receive a preliminary report of the visit in about a month.
“We felt like the visit went really well. The team from HLC can’t really say anything to us about the visit, but they did give us positive feedback,” Stuart said. “They were impressed by the involvement of everyone on campus, and they complimented us on how engaged everyone was.”
“There is always something to improve on, so there is always constructive feedback from the report. However, I will say that in regards to the visit we are cautiously optimistic.”
The time length between visits from a regional creditor for accreditation can be different for each educational institution depending upon which “pathway” it chooses to use for accreditation.
If an accreditation visit is not successful there are many different ways that HLC may handle that whether it be a follow-up report or an additional visit sooner than the pathway requires.
“Ultimately the goal of HLC is to work with the institution to help them,” said Stuart. “They want the institution to succeed and to thrive and to do better for the sake of the students.
“As you can imagine, this process has been an enormous undertaking, and the community, students and employees helped to make the visit a success.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.