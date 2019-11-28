{{featured_button_text}}
Krekeler Christmas Parade snows, glows

After riding on a brightly lit Farmington fire engine in the 2018 Krekeler Christmas Parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus wave at the crowd as they make their way to officially open "Winter Wonderland" at Long Hall. The Farmington parade will take place on Tuesday and it is just one of many things you can do to celebrate the holidays in the Parkland. 

 File photo

Plenty of activities are planned for the holiday season. Use our guide here – organized by date – to find several local activities to do this Christmas season with your family.

Now through Dec. 11

Letters to Santa, Park Hills and Farmington

The Daily Journal, Farmington Press offices and Farmington Schnucks are drop-off locations for Letters to Santa.

Letters published in the paper between Dec. 18-20 in the Daily Journal.

Cost: free

Now through Dec. 19

Letters to Santa, Farmington

Drop off a letter to Santa in RE/MAX Best Choice’s Santa Express Mailbox.

Location: 3318 Conway Road

Include a self-addressed stamped envelope with letter to receive letter from Santa.

Cost: postage for two envelopes

Now-Dec. 26, 5:30-9 p.m.

Christmas in Lights, Bonne Terre

Stone Park’s drive-through holiday lights display on Berry Road

Features more than 1 million lights and 100 holiday-themed displays

Santa in the Clubhouse Nov. 28, 29, 30, Dec. 6, Dec. 7, Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 20-24 (bring your camera to take photos)

Call 314-769-2283 for information.

Cost: $20 per car (extra fee for buses and large vans)

Nov. 28-Jan. 5

Ice skating, Farmington

Monday through Friday, 5-9 p.m.; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday

The rink is located in the back parking lot of the library between A Street and College Street.

After Jan. 6, open only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of February

Skates available to rent for $2.

Cost: free if you provide your own ice skates

Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Holiday movies

Starlite Drive-In, Cadet

Side 1: Frozen 2 (7:15 p.m.); Christmas Vacation (9:10 p.m.)

Side 2: Frozen 2 (6:30 p.m.); Polar Express (8:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 Carloads

Olaf and Elsa will be here Friday 6-7 p.m. and Saturday 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Nov. 30, 7-9 p.m.

Backpack Impact Christmas Concert, Farmington

This Centene Center concert featuring Christmas music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra will benefit the backpack food programs at Arcadia Valley, Belleview and Farmington School Districts.

Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite.com.

Cost: $10 for tickets

Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m.

40th annual Christmas parade, Bonne Terre

Parade begins at 7 p.m.

Cost: free

Dec. 2, 6 p.m.

“’Twas the Night Before Christmas” reading, Bonne Terre

Special reading of this holiday classic at St. Peter’s Church at 121 SW Main.

Cost: free

Dec. 3, 6 p.m.

Krekeler Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade

Visit downtown merchants for holiday sales, cookies and hot chocolate.

Photographs with Prancer (next to the courthouse), Christmas carols at city hall, arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus to officially open Winter Wonderland.

Cost: free

Dec. 3-20, 6-8 p.m.

Winter Wonderland, Farmington

Visit Farmington City Hall to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and see huge holiday train display.

Cost: free

Dec. 3, 5-7 p.m.

Pictures with Santa, Park Hills

RaeCole’s Coffee Bar, 322 W. Main

Photos with Santa and lighting of the Christmas tree at 5-7 p.m.

Additional date of Pictures with Santa on Dec. 10, 5 p.m.

Cost: free

Dec. 4, 5 p.m.

Christmas Celebration

Mineral Area College’s concourse area in the Arts & Sciences building

Christmas tree lighting, holiday cookies, candies, hot chocolate, performances by MAC Jazz Ensemble and MAC Chamber Singers, Mr. and Mrs. Claus appearance

Cost: free

Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m.

Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade, Leadington and Park Hills

Parade begins near Elizabeth Plaza in Leadington and ends at the Park Hills Sports Complex.

Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m., musical performances by Central R-3 students, holiday booths open at sports complex, parade at 7 p.m., visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Cost: free

Dec. 5, 7:30-10 p.m. (opening night)

Christmas Lights in the Park, Park Hills

Columbia Park opens with Christmas lights display after parade.

Dec. 6-25, 5-10 p.m. each evening.

Cost: free

Dec. 5, 3-5 p.m.

Pictures with Santa, Farmington

Belgrade State Bank

Treats, showing the movie “Elf,” Clydesdales and sleigh

Cost: free

Dec. 6, 3-5 p.m.

Pictures with Santa, Potosi

Belgrade State Bank

Treats, showing the movie “Elf,” Clydesdales and sleigh

Cost: free

Dec. 6-7

Holiday movies (final weekend of year)

Starlite Drive-In, Cadet

Side 1: Frozen 2 (5:30 p.m.; Frozen 2 (7:45 p.m.

Side 2: Frozen 2 (6:30 p.m.; Frozen 2 (8:45 p.m.)

Cost: $10 carloads

Dec. 7, 1-3 p.m.

Christmas in the Park, Desloge

Carriage rides through Desloge City Park, visit with Santa (bring your own camera), refreshments, attendance prizes, crafts

Cost: free

Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

Christmas tree lighting, Terre Du Lac

Held at the newly landscaped roundabout (near the TDL guard shack).

Hot chocolate and cookies provided.

Cost: free

Dec. 7, 6 p.m.

Bismarck Christmas Parade, depot

Cost: free

Dec. 7, 11 a.m.

35th annual Holiday Christmas Festival, Ste. Genevieve

Events begin at 11 a.m.

Cost: free

Dec. 7, 1-6 p.m.

Madison County Miracles on Main Street, Fredericktown

Live reindeer from 3-5 p.m. in front of Statler Realty

Christmas parade, 6 p.m.

Variety of activities: crafts, ugly sweater contest, sugar cookie and ornament decorating, letters to Santa, cake walk, puppet show, selfie stations, visit from Santa, Polar Express rides to the holiday lights at Azalea Park, carriage rides, and more

Cost: free

Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eagles Auxiliary #3758 Christmas Bazaar, Fredericktown

411 Burris

Casey’s Sweet Treats, Tupperware, Scentsy, crafts and more

Cost: free entrance to shop

Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caledonia Christmas Market

Visit the Red Barn for Christmas gifts and craft vendors, baked goods, holiday music, Santa visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., hay rides to the Christmas tree farm, build-your-own-wreath activity, cookie walk (free cookies with purchases), tour an old stage coach inn, and live reindeer.

Cost: free

Dec. 8, 2-5 p.m.

Red truck & Christmas tree painting event, French Village

Dori’s Bar & Grill, 6100 Highway Y

All supplies included, instructor-led

Call 573-358-7771 to register

Cost: $30 per person

Dec. 9, 4-5:30 p.m.

Candy Construction at Farmington Public Library

Kids K-6th grade build neat edible creations. Register at the library or call 756-5779.

Cost: free but must register

Dec. 12, 3-5 p.m.

Pictures with Santa, Belgrade

Belgrade State Bank

Treats, showing the movie “Elf,” Clydesdales and sleigh

Cost: free

Dec. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Kids Paint Day, Farmington

This holiday kids’ series paint day focuses on holiday signs and snowmen.

All supplies are provided. Projects suitable for kids ages 5-15.

Register online at ThePaintedChair.com.

Cost: $35

Dec. 13, 3-5 p.m.

Pictures with Santa, Desloge

Belgrade State Bank

Treats, showing the movie “Elf,” Clydesdales and sleigh

Cost: free

Dec. 13-14

“A Merry Christmas Show,” Farmington

Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Centene Center

Area residents perform semi-professional production with dancing and singing.

Call the Farmington Community Civic Center to purchase tickets.

Cost: $13-15 reserved tickets

Dec. 14, 8-11 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa, Park Hills

Bar None Cowboy Church, 507 Dix Ave.

Pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon

Visit with Santa

All proceeds benefit Bar None Community Food Pantry

Call 573-330-1525 for advance tickets

Cost: $2 kids and $4 adults for advance tickets ($3 and $5 at door)

Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa’s Bash & Christmas Fair, Ste. Genevieve

Event includes crafts, games, inflatables, prizes, visit from Santa, balloon artist, Christmas shopping and more.

Cost: free

Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.

Granny Got Run Over by a Reindeer Mystery Dinner Theatre Event, Arcadia Valley

Arcadia Academy

Enjoy great food, laughter, fun and entertainment as you attend an interactive dinner theatre event.

Reservations: 314-960-1983 or 573-546-4249

Cost: $35

