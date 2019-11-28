Plenty of activities are planned for the holiday season. Use our guide here – organized by date – to find several local activities to do this Christmas season with your family.
Now through Dec. 11
Letters to Santa, Park Hills and Farmington
The Daily Journal, Farmington Press offices and Farmington Schnucks are drop-off locations for Letters to Santa.
Letters published in the paper between Dec. 18-20 in the Daily Journal.
Cost: free
Now through Dec. 19
Letters to Santa, Farmington
Drop off a letter to Santa in RE/MAX Best Choice’s Santa Express Mailbox.
Location: 3318 Conway Road
Include a self-addressed stamped envelope with letter to receive letter from Santa.
Cost: postage for two envelopes
Now-Dec. 26, 5:30-9 p.m.
Christmas in Lights, Bonne Terre
Stone Park’s drive-through holiday lights display on Berry Road
Features more than 1 million lights and 100 holiday-themed displays
Santa in the Clubhouse Nov. 28, 29, 30, Dec. 6, Dec. 7, Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 20-24 (bring your camera to take photos)
Call 314-769-2283 for information.
Cost: $20 per car (extra fee for buses and large vans)
Nov. 28-Jan. 5
Ice skating, Farmington
Monday through Friday, 5-9 p.m.; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday
The rink is located in the back parking lot of the library between A Street and College Street.
After Jan. 6, open only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of February
Skates available to rent for $2.
Cost: free if you provide your own ice skates
Nov. 29-Dec. 1
Holiday movies
Starlite Drive-In, Cadet
Side 1: Frozen 2 (7:15 p.m.); Christmas Vacation (9:10 p.m.)
Side 2: Frozen 2 (6:30 p.m.); Polar Express (8:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 Carloads
Olaf and Elsa will be here Friday 6-7 p.m. and Saturday 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Nov. 30, 7-9 p.m.
Backpack Impact Christmas Concert, Farmington
This Centene Center concert featuring Christmas music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra will benefit the backpack food programs at Arcadia Valley, Belleview and Farmington School Districts.
Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite.com.
Cost: $10 for tickets
Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m.
40th annual Christmas parade, Bonne Terre
Parade begins at 7 p.m.
Cost: free
Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
“’Twas the Night Before Christmas” reading, Bonne Terre
Special reading of this holiday classic at St. Peter’s Church at 121 SW Main.
Cost: free
Dec. 3, 6 p.m.
Krekeler Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade
Visit downtown merchants for holiday sales, cookies and hot chocolate.
Photographs with Prancer (next to the courthouse), Christmas carols at city hall, arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus to officially open Winter Wonderland.
Cost: free
Dec. 3-20, 6-8 p.m.
Winter Wonderland, Farmington
Visit Farmington City Hall to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and see huge holiday train display.
Cost: free
Dec. 3, 5-7 p.m.
Pictures with Santa, Park Hills
RaeCole’s Coffee Bar, 322 W. Main
Photos with Santa and lighting of the Christmas tree at 5-7 p.m.
Additional date of Pictures with Santa on Dec. 10, 5 p.m.
Cost: free
Dec. 4, 5 p.m.
Christmas Celebration
Mineral Area College’s concourse area in the Arts & Sciences building
Christmas tree lighting, holiday cookies, candies, hot chocolate, performances by MAC Jazz Ensemble and MAC Chamber Singers, Mr. and Mrs. Claus appearance
Cost: free
Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m.
Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade, Leadington and Park Hills
Parade begins near Elizabeth Plaza in Leadington and ends at the Park Hills Sports Complex.
Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m., musical performances by Central R-3 students, holiday booths open at sports complex, parade at 7 p.m., visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus
Cost: free
Dec. 5, 7:30-10 p.m. (opening night)
Christmas Lights in the Park, Park Hills
Columbia Park opens with Christmas lights display after parade.
Dec. 6-25, 5-10 p.m. each evening.
Cost: free
Dec. 5, 3-5 p.m.
Pictures with Santa, Farmington
Belgrade State Bank
Treats, showing the movie “Elf,” Clydesdales and sleigh
Cost: free
Dec. 6, 3-5 p.m.
Pictures with Santa, Potosi
Belgrade State Bank
Treats, showing the movie “Elf,” Clydesdales and sleigh
Cost: free
Dec. 6-7
Holiday movies (final weekend of year)
Starlite Drive-In, Cadet
Side 1: Frozen 2 (5:30 p.m.; Frozen 2 (7:45 p.m.
Side 2: Frozen 2 (6:30 p.m.; Frozen 2 (8:45 p.m.)
Cost: $10 carloads
Dec. 7, 1-3 p.m.
Christmas in the Park, Desloge
Carriage rides through Desloge City Park, visit with Santa (bring your own camera), refreshments, attendance prizes, crafts
Cost: free
Dec. 7, 7 p.m.
Christmas tree lighting, Terre Du Lac
Held at the newly landscaped roundabout (near the TDL guard shack).
Hot chocolate and cookies provided.
Cost: free
Dec. 7, 6 p.m.
Bismarck Christmas Parade, depot
Cost: free
Dec. 7, 11 a.m.
35th annual Holiday Christmas Festival, Ste. Genevieve
Events begin at 11 a.m.
Cost: free
Dec. 7, 1-6 p.m.
Madison County Miracles on Main Street, Fredericktown
Live reindeer from 3-5 p.m. in front of Statler Realty
Christmas parade, 6 p.m.
Variety of activities: crafts, ugly sweater contest, sugar cookie and ornament decorating, letters to Santa, cake walk, puppet show, selfie stations, visit from Santa, Polar Express rides to the holiday lights at Azalea Park, carriage rides, and more
Cost: free
Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Eagles Auxiliary #3758 Christmas Bazaar, Fredericktown
411 Burris
Casey’s Sweet Treats, Tupperware, Scentsy, crafts and more
Cost: free entrance to shop
Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Caledonia Christmas Market
Visit the Red Barn for Christmas gifts and craft vendors, baked goods, holiday music, Santa visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., hay rides to the Christmas tree farm, build-your-own-wreath activity, cookie walk (free cookies with purchases), tour an old stage coach inn, and live reindeer.
Cost: free
Dec. 8, 2-5 p.m.
Red truck & Christmas tree painting event, French Village
Dori’s Bar & Grill, 6100 Highway Y
All supplies included, instructor-led
Call 573-358-7771 to register
Cost: $30 per person
Dec. 9, 4-5:30 p.m.
Candy Construction at Farmington Public Library
Kids K-6th grade build neat edible creations. Register at the library or call 756-5779.
Cost: free but must register
Dec. 12, 3-5 p.m.
Pictures with Santa, Belgrade
Belgrade State Bank
Treats, showing the movie “Elf,” Clydesdales and sleigh
Cost: free
Dec. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Kids Paint Day, Farmington
This holiday kids’ series paint day focuses on holiday signs and snowmen.
All supplies are provided. Projects suitable for kids ages 5-15.
Register online at ThePaintedChair.com.
Cost: $35
Dec. 13, 3-5 p.m.
Pictures with Santa, Desloge
Belgrade State Bank
Treats, showing the movie “Elf,” Clydesdales and sleigh
Cost: free
Dec. 13-14
“A Merry Christmas Show,” Farmington
Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Centene Center
Area residents perform semi-professional production with dancing and singing.
Call the Farmington Community Civic Center to purchase tickets.
Cost: $13-15 reserved tickets
Dec. 14, 8-11 a.m.
Breakfast with Santa, Park Hills
Bar None Cowboy Church, 507 Dix Ave.
Pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon
Visit with Santa
All proceeds benefit Bar None Community Food Pantry
Call 573-330-1525 for advance tickets
Cost: $2 kids and $4 adults for advance tickets ($3 and $5 at door)
Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Santa’s Bash & Christmas Fair, Ste. Genevieve
Event includes crafts, games, inflatables, prizes, visit from Santa, balloon artist, Christmas shopping and more.
Cost: free
Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.
Granny Got Run Over by a Reindeer Mystery Dinner Theatre Event, Arcadia Valley
Arcadia Academy
Enjoy great food, laughter, fun and entertainment as you attend an interactive dinner theatre event.
Reservations: 314-960-1983 or 573-546-4249
Cost: $35
