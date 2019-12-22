{{featured_button_text}}

State, federal and St. Francois County offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. The Daily Journal office, as well as the Farmington Press and the Democrat News, will close for the Christmas holiday at noon on Dec. 24 and reopen on Dec. 26. The Daily Journal will not publish on Christmas. 

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and will close at noon on Dec. 31, opening for the new year on Jan. 2. 

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. Tuesday's trash will be picked up on Thursday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed be closed on Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1

Farmington City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with triple trash pick up on Thursday. They will also be closed on New Year's Day.

Iron Mountain Lake City Hall will be closing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. 

Leadington City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. 

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Madison County Courthouse will close at 1 p.m., Christmas Eve and be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.

