State, federal and St. Francois County offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. The Daily Journal office, as well as the Farmington Press and the Democrat News, will close for the Christmas holiday at noon on Dec. 24 and reopen on Dec. 26. The Daily Journal will not publish on Christmas.
Bismarck City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and will close at noon on Dec. 31, opening for the new year on Jan. 2.
You have free articles remaining.
Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. Tuesday's trash will be picked up on Thursday.
Desloge City Hall will be closed be closed on Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1
Farmington City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with triple trash pick up on Thursday. They will also be closed on New Year's Day.
Iron Mountain Lake City Hall will be closing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Leadington City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Leadwood City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Madison County Courthouse will close at 1 p.m., Christmas Eve and be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Park Hills City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.