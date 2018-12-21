Try 1 month for 99¢

State, federal and St. Francois County offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.

Farmington City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 for the observance of the Christmas holiday and Dec. 31-Jan.1 in observance of New Year's Day.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. Those with trash service on Mondays will have their trash picked up on Tuesday the week of Christmas. Those with trash service on Tuesdays will have their trash picked on Wednesday. 

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. 

Leadington city offices will be closed on Dec. 24-25 as well as Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Desloge city offices will be closed on Dec. 24-25 as well as Jan. 1. Trash scheduled for pick up on Dec. 24 will be picked up on Dec. 26; trash scheduled for pick up on Dec. 25 will be picked up on Dec. 27. Trash collection info can also be found on the city's website at www.desloge.com

Park Hills City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1. Trash scheduled for Dec. 24 will be picked up on Dec. 31, with unlimited bags. Trash scheduled for Dec. 25 will be picked up on Jan. 2, with unlimited bags. Trash between Dec. 26-30 will run as normal, also with unlimited bags.

Bismarck City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24-25, as well as Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Madison County Courthouse will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 in observance of the holidays.

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24-25 with a triple trash pick up day on Dec. 26. They will also be closed on Jan. 1 with a double trash pick up day on Jan. 2.

