Holiday overspending can trip up shoppers financially

The Christmas spending season starts earlier every year with people buying gifts in person and on the internet.

Holiday financial transactions often start creating their own issues with people spending in ways they normally don’t the rest of the year. When this situation occurs, errors, fraud and overspending can abound.

Before becoming a part of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce team, Director of Events Deena Ward worked for a local banking institution and gave these warnings on spending issues that banks and customers have to contend with.

“Keep track of what you are spending,” she said. “A lot times people get their bank statements after the holidays and things come through on their statement that they ordered online and they think it is fraud, they think they didn’t order it.

"They go to the bank and file a fraud report and a lot of time is spent tracking it down and they call the customer to find out they did buy it for someone and they didn’t remember. Keep your receipts and a tally of what you have coming and going.”

Ward recommends against keeping credit card information on a cell phone.

“Make sure over the holidays that the niece or nephew or grandkid aren’t playing with your phone because they are pretty smart and will be buying up all kinds of stuff. Even though you didn’t give them permission to buy it, you did give them permission to use your phone and the card was on there, so you may or may not get your money back on those.”

Consumers often buy big ticket items during the holiday season and can have problems with purchases over a certain amount. Ward says to check with your bank first.

“Before going to make a big ticket purchase, call the bank and see what the daily limit is on your debit card,” she said. “Every bank has a different amount that you are allowed to use.”

After making an unusual purchase without consulting your bank, Ward recommends paying close attention to notifications from the institution.

“Every financial institution has a fraud monitoring service,” she said. “If you are getting a phone call or an emails from that monitoring service, make sure you are answering them. If they don’t hear from you, they will do what is called a ‘hot card’ and they will shut your card down and it won’t work. If they shut it down on a weekend, you will have to wait until bank opens to access the debit card.”

According to Ward, with many people traveling during the holiday season, it is important to also contact the bank before leaving town.

“Call the bank and put a travel notice so you can let them know where you are traveling,” she said. “They will then be aware of when those charges come through.”

With the holiday season comes the charitable season. Ward warns about verifying making donations — especially online.

“I would verify where the donations are going, if it is legitimate,” she said. “Always check the email for who the sender is. If it doesn’t end in .org or it has someone’s name attached to it, it’s probably fraud.”

Although it is becoming less common a transaction, Ward urges caution about writing checks for purchases.

“Checks have a lot of information on them anymore,” she said. “Especially if you’re putting social security number, address and phone number on it, that’s a lot of information.

"The banks use the numbers at the bottom, that’s your routing and account number. With eCheck, if those numbers fall into the wrong hands, someone else can take those numbers off the bottom of the check and process payments from your bank account. You don’t know about it until you get the bank statement. A lot of people pay bills online and you can use that routing and account number. I would suggest using gift cards or money orders.”