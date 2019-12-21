Ready or not the holidays are here! Waking up on New Years Day with an extra 7-12 pounds is no fun. Getting in control now can save you inches later.
Here are 3 tips for controlling holiday binge and controlling the stress throughout the holidays!
Let’s focus on staying in shape physically. During the holidays, it’s especially critical to keep yourself in good emotional shape, too. All the extra activity – decorating, shopping, card writing – can take its toll, leaving you exhausted, which increases stress, creating a vicious cycle.
1. You can lower stress/fatigue by 1) getting a good night’s sleep, and 2) sticking to your exercise routine. Get in at least 30 minutes of fitness each day – even if it’s broken up into 10-minute increments. When out shopping, for example, do a few “laps” before starting to make your purchases. (In your walk, you may even spot better deals.) Regular exercise and plenty of sleep can improve not only your energy but your mood.
2. Taking “time outs” can be very beneficial. Carve out at least 15 minutes every day just for you. Take a walk after dinner and enjoy the winter stars. Book 15-minute chair massages for your back, neck, and shoulders. Or just shut the door to your bedroom or office, turn on soothing music, breath deeply, and restore your inner calm. You’ll emerge refreshed enough to handle the challenges of your Yuletide days.
3. Limit alcohol. We all know family tensions can rear up over the holidays, and one drink too many can take some of us places we really don’t want to go. So keep a close eye on your alcohol intake. Drinking less also means you’re less likely to go overboard on the bacon-wrapped smokies and fruitcake. Alcohol can also add on the extra calories that you really don’t need or want during the holiday season.
Here's to your health~
Rhonda Hubbard
