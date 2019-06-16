{{featured_button_text}}

The Desloge Fire Department was called to a fire in the 500 block of North Lincoln at about 1:19 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived six minutes later and Parks Hills, Big River and Farmington fire departments were called in to assist.

According to Desloge Assistant Fire Chief Gale Phillips, the only occupant was able to get out and flames were showing in a bedroom. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, however due to the construction of the home, firefighters were on the scene for about two hours making sure that the fire was completely extinguished.

The room affected had extensive fire damage with the rest of the building having extensive smoke damage.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire was unknown. Due to the home having no insurance, the Missouri State Fire Marshal was not called to investigate.

