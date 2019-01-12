Try 1 month for 99¢

A fire destroyed a home in Terre Du Lac early Saturday morning.

Terre Du Lac Fire Chief Scott Watson said they were dispatched to a house fire at 5:34 a.m. on Rue Lamande.

The homeowner reported waking to hear a loud popping sound. She escaped through a second-story window and was not injured.

A Terre Du Lac pumper arrived on the scene followed by a Big River fire truck which reported fire showing from the front part of the home. They then upgraded from a first-alarm to a second-alarm to get additional manpower and equipment.

Watson said the home was a total loss. He said the fire marshal will investigate to determine the cause of the fire but nothing is suspicious.

Firefighters remained on the scene for three hours. Terre Du Lac and Big River were assisted by Leadwood, Irondale, Park Hills and Farmington fire departments. Potosi and De Soto fire departments moved up to the Terre Du Lac and Big River firehouses to cover their calls.

